Redifer Commons was buzzing with excitement on Monday as students lined up for the reopening of In a Pickle — South Food District’s deli station that sells made-to-order subs and wraps.

In a Pickle is now open 12-8 p.m. Monday through Friday at Redifer Commons. It’s located in between Urban Garden and Redifer City Grill.

Amy Bressler, assistant director of Penn State University Residential Dining, said multiple students reached out early during the fall semester wondering about the opening of In a Pickle.

“I’m sure these students will be excited to see the station opening,” Bressler said.

Juliet California was one of the first people in line when In a Pickle first opened at noon.

“I like that there’s a new food option in the dining halls,” California (junior-public relations) said.

Currently, In a Pickle only offers in-person ordering. Other deli places on campus, such as the Deli @ Market North and West Wing, offer online ordering through Penn State Eats.

California said she likes the in-person ordering option better because “it used to take a long time” for online orders in the past.

Hannah Waldt and Ava Klink said they decided to get lunch together at In a Pickle the day it reopened. While waiting for her turkey wrap, Klink (sophomore-environmental resource management) said she is excited for the new deli.

“It is difficult to find a very healthy option at the dining halls,” Klink said.

Waldt (sophomore-biochemistry) also said the deli is a “nice, healthy option.”

“It is basically the buffet or salad at the dining halls,” Waldt said.

Waldt also said the line for In a Pickle is short and goes quickly compared to the line for Redifer City Grill.

Nick Korin stopped by for the reopening of In a Pickle to grab his favorite order — an Italian sub.

“There are other good deli places around campus,” Korin (senior-hospitality management) said. “But Redifer Commons is a good spot for a deli option.”

In a Pickle offers many options for meats, cheeses, toppings and sauces for its subs and wraps. However, In a Pickle no longer has its famous panini sandwiches on the menu.

Bressler said toasting and panini sandwiches will not be available at the moment, as they had to “make some minor adjustments” as part of the opening.

“We’re always striving to provide our customers with a broad range of easily accessible, high-quality food choices,” Bressler said. “And the opening of this station will provide an additional selection of menu items for South Food District guests.”

Shashank Garikipati said he was “most excited for the paninis” when he first saw In a Pickle was reopening.

“The paninis were the main reason I would come here,” Garikipati (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “I think many people were hoping for the paninis to be on the menu.”

Even though Garikipati said he is upset about the panini sandwiches being gone, he said he still thinks In a Pickle “adds variety” to the dining hall.

“And with the discounted price, it’s a nice food option.”