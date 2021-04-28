After almost a full semester and a half of online learning, Penn State announced most classes will be held in person for fall 2021.

With the spring semester coming to a close, most students and faculty are no strangers to online classes.

Students who experienced in-person exams in the past like Mark Richards are excited for the return to in-person learning. However, he said he has looming concerns for the upcoming academic year.

“It’s going to be a culture shock,” Richards (sophomore-finance) said. “The idea of going back to in-person is nice but, of course, there’s a little extra help from online classes.”

Richards said he believes while most students are ready to go back, it is going to be an adjustment for students who have only experienced online learning.

Since the university switched to a mostly virtual format, many students have not had the chance to take classes in person — especially the freshmen class.

Samantha Frank said she also believes the transition may be difficult for first-year students like herself.

“A lot more people have become reliant on the web,” Frank (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “The people who have been cheating or relying on other resources online may lack motivation to be prepared for next year’s classes.”

However, not all freshmen believe the change will be difficult.

Jaisia Spencer said in-person classes and exams may be easier than online — she said having a more “normal” experience will make the transition to collegiate life smoother.

“We will get the chance to have a lot more preparation,” Spencer (freshman-telecommunications) said.

Luke Stoey echoed Spencer’s sentiments.

“The opportunity to go back to in-person is going to be a game changer for me… and for my grades,” Stoey (sophomore-earth science and policy) said.

There is also plenty of anticipation as students begin to schedule classes for the fall 2021 semester.

Andrea Prest is already taking the transition back to in-person into account.

“When I was planning classes, I had to take into consideration how far I have to walk between each class,” Prest (freshman-public relations) said.

RELATED

+2 Finals week nightmares | Penn State students share final exam horror stories Finals week can be discerned by many as a strenuous week — hours and hours of studying go in…