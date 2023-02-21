There are many things that change for Penn State students in the transition from college to the working world — one being the necessity of etiquette and professionalism.

Diane Gottsman has been in the business of teaching manners and etiquette for over 20 years.

"If you think business and manners don’t mix, try talking with your mouth full,” Gottsman stated on the heading of her website.

Gottsman said the “turning point” for her career was when a young girl came up to her and said, “When I grow up, I want to be rich just like you.” Gottsman explained the girl thought she was rich because she “always [wears] shiny shoes.”

“I realized the only thing keeping this little girl from becoming a success — becoming an evolved, successful individual — was someone who cared about her and somebody who would train her,” Gottsman said.

Gottsman subsequently founded the Protocol School of Texas and began working with universities, corporate companies and the media.

She said she doesn’t see current college-aged students and young professionals “lacking” in terms of professionalism.

“I have more difficulty retraining seasoned executives than I do young professionals,” Gottsman said. “[Young professionals] are interested in learning what they need to [do] to get that job — to navigate life.”

Gottsman described the “zeal” she sees around young professionals, saying this quality will take them far in life.

However, she still has tips for young people entering the working world.

“[Phones] need to be put away,” Gottsman said. “I am pro cell phones, but we have to monitor it… There's a time and a place for it.”

Gottsman said she would never “take a call and be distracted with [her] phone in front of a client.”

She also recommended against talking on speakerphone, describing it as “a competence issue and [a] confidentiality issue.”

Additionally, she said when it comes to career fairs or interviews, first impressions are important, so students should “dress professionally, which means dress up, not down.”

One of Gottsman’s top tips for career fairs and interviews is to “be bold,” and “don't be afraid to extend your hand for a handshake.”

Current Penn State student Jacob Davidson agreed.

“Handshakes — a lot of people don’t have good handshakes or look people in the eye,” Davidson (junior-computer science) said.

Davidson also shared an etiquette tip regarding writing emails that he learned during his time at Penn State.

“[Have] a more professional tone in an email setting, no matter who it is,” Davidson said. “Have a sense of who you are emailing and… change your tone.”

Emily Sanchez also said she believes in the importance of proper email etiquette.

“I have gotten used to writing more professional, concise emails,” Sanchez (freshman-architectural engineering) said.

She also said students should make sure they’re “responding on time.”

Sara McLaughlin said she believes in being kind to everyone. She especially emphasized the importance of treating service workers with respect.

“If you are super nice to a certain demographic of people — who are maybe higher above you or like you — and don't treat other people who are below you… with the same mannerisms, then it kind of creates a disconnect,” McLaughlin (freshman-forensic science) said.

By only being kind to a certain group of people, McLaughlin said this creates the question of whether “this person is actually respectful and decent, or [if it’s] just a show they are putting on.”

Jacqueline Whitmore, another professional etiquette expert, wholeheartedly agreed with this sentiment.

“The biggest thing is being kind,” Whitmore said.

Whitmore said she has been a certified etiquette expert since 1998 and founded the Protocol School of Palm Beach. Previously, she worked in the hospitality industry, but she said she quit after falling in love with an etiquette course.

Whitmore said she consults on whatever protocol her clients have questions about.

She said some of the most prominent forms of etiquette college students lack is not making eye contact, not introducing themselves and not making conversations with strangers because “the world right there is in the [palms] of their hands.”

And in the palm of their hands is social media, which Whitmore said is not just about being a “voyeur,” it's “about engagement.”

“Connect with people working for companies that you’d like to work for,” Whitmore said. “Read what they have to say [on LinkedIn], [and] comment on what they have to say.”

Whitmore puts a major emphasis on creating these relationships because “people do business with people they believe, like and trust.”

To create these relationships, Whitmore encourages networking and building relationships in the professional world. She said a student can’t “just ask anybody for a recommendation. You have to have a relationship with that person.”

“If [someone does] a special favor for you, or they do something nice for you, write them a ‘thank you’ note,” Whitmore said. “These are old-fashioned traditions that are still looked upon as valuable in the business world because no one is doing it anymore.”

Although Whitmore said college provides a “great education,” the professional world is the “time to learn life skills,” like etiquette, which can help a young professional “stand out.”

One of those skills is getting along with others, Whitmore said.

“The most important life skill is learning to get along with different types of people,” Whitmore said, “and if you can navigate that and learn how to get along with different types of people and be a likable person, then that's going to serve you far greater than a Ph.D.”

