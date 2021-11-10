Penn State students enjoy variety of desserts offered by different dining halls

As a campus home to five dining halls, there’s no shortage of sweets for students who chose to utilize Penn State Food Services’ meals.

With this plethora of places to eat comes a natural choice for students to choose their favorite dessert.

For Aiden Kluck, Pollock Commons serves a chocolate cake he enjoys.

“One time they had a type of cake, it was like a chocolate bourbon cake that was really good,” Kluck (freshman-aerospace engineering) said. “I’m a big chocolate person, so that’s the reason why.”

Emily Bowersox said Pollock is the dining hall she goes to most often, and it “has the best food anyway.”

“They have these really good chocolate chip cookies,” Bowersox (freshman-premedicine) said. “And I just like that I can always eat them. Like I don’t get sick of them.”

For Alexia Mechling, East is her go-to for desserts — like the blueberry crumble cake.

Mechling (freshman-kinesiology) also said she thinks all dining halls should offer similar desserts so each delicacy is easily accessible — no matter where students live.

Sumyou Shankar said she thinks North Halls is home to the best treats.

“I would say the brownies [are the best],” Shankar (junior-physics) said. “Because I love brownies, and brownies we get in other [dining halls] — I just don’t like the taste.”

Emma McQuinn said Redifer Commons is her choice for desserts because of its variety.

“They have these no-bake cookies that are very healthy,” McQuinn (sophomore-health policy and administration) said.

But, there’s one dessert on campus that has risen to fame among students looking to satisfy their sweet tooth — Waring Commons’ chocolate chip cookies.

Andrew Kisiel is among the students who favor West’s cookies over the other desserts offered around campus.

Kisiel (junior-food science) said he likes the cookies because they’re served warm.

And, Kisiel said the cookies are what makes West “special.”

But, Shankar said variety across the dining halls is best.

“You can have different desserts,” Shankar said, “so you get a wider range of choice.”