Students and guests do not need to travel far in a college town like State College to find fun activities.

For downtown State College residents, bars and restaurants have become their neighbors, while Penn State’s campus is only feet away.

While this might be preferable for 21-and-over students who frequent bars, there are also times when it can be difficult for a student to live so close to these late-night establishments — State College is a town where people can walk almost everywhere, so the streets are rarely silent and empty.

Hayden Angello has lived above his favorite bar, Doggie’s Pub on Pugh Street, with his roommates for the last two years.

Angello (senior-cybersecurity) said he and his friends enjoy adding to the energy outside of their apartment by blasting music to the streets and displaying Penn State banners for the public to see each game day.

“One day during the afternoon, there was a group of what looked like monks in robes playing drums,” Matthew Wojcik (senior-industrial engineering) said about living above Doggie’s Pub with Angello.

As for the noise that goes on inside the bar, Angello said he and his roommates can barely hear the music from their room.

“This year so far, we’ve seen two fights from my bedroom window, so we’ve got some nice entertainment,” Angello said, recalling his time living above Doggie’s. “I saw a girl break up with her boyfriend on the street corner, which was honestly kind of funny and pretty tragic.”

Angello said he can see the line to Doggie’s out of his roommate’s window, describing home game weekends as extremely busy due to a lot of parents and alumni visiting.

“My only complaint is they don’t give us a line skip or anything, which I feel like we deserve,” Angello said. “Our staircase walks right down [to] where the bouncer stands, so that would be nice. Give us LineLeaps.”

Allen Street is another lively area in downtown State College.

Rapid Transit Apartments is an apartment building almost directly across from Bill Pickle’s Taproom. Even though it’s not located directly above the bar, students living in this apartment building do not miss out on any action from inside their rooms.

Jonathan Chang started living at Rapid Transit this fall. Chang (senior-finance) said he has taken it upon himself to get to know the employees at Pickle’s to make living close to the bar that much more enjoyable.

Chang said he also enjoys people-watching through his window, noting that he’s seen people zip through the street on Spin e-bikes, chanting and listening to music until 2 a.m.

“The Nittany Lion was in a lifted Jeep Wrangler hanging out of the back, stopping to take photos with people on the day before Penn State played Northwestern,” Chang said. “Those are things you do not get to experience if you do not live in these areas here.”

