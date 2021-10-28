After a year of Penn State not allowing anyone in Beaver Stadium for football games, fans are now able to take their place in the stands — and with the return of games comes the return of fan-favorite stadium food.

Beaver Stadium doesn’t fail to keep in mind those with a sweet tooth. Its concession stands offer the famous Berkey Creamery ice cream, Dippin’ Dots, hot chocolate and Minute Maid frozen lemonade cups.

Besides the sweet treats, fans can enjoy all kinds of traditional game-day foods — such as the pizza cone, the walking taco and of course — the chicken baskets.

Student Jack Jeskulski said the chicken basket is “superior to all other stadium foods.”

"The only food that you can get for $12 is a chicken basket,” Jeskulski (freshman-supply chain) said. “Anything else is not worth your buck at all.”

Jackie Khrol said “the best” food to get in Beaver Stadium is the french fries.

“I’m a honey mustard fan, too,” Khrol (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Outside of the stadium, Penn State fans come together to celebrate the game over various classic tailgate dishes — such as hot dogs and hamburgers.

For Olivia Bachman, tailgates are a fun way to hang out with friends and family and “just enjoy Penn State atmosphere.”

“My family comes up to every game and tailgates,” Bachman (senior-kinesiology) said. “And they usually do traditional [American food] like hamburgers, hot dogs, a bunch of different dips — like chips and stuff.”

However, Bachman said along with burgers and hot dogs, her favorite food to eat at the tailgate would definitely be buffalo chicken.

Jeff Basalyga said he attends tailgates on game days often.

"You can't go wrong with hot dogs,” Basalyga (freshman-finance) said.

Basalyga said hot dogs are a “classic.”

Mollie Shrader said she and her family set up a tailgate and barbecue often in a lot outside Beaver Stadium.

"Tailgate food that hits the spot [are] hot dogs and hamburgers," Shrader (junior-biobehavioral health) said.

Maddie Inserra said her favorite food to eat on game day is probably a cheeseburger.

Inserra (freshman-biobehavioral health) said she also likes to eat Middleswarth barbecue chips.

Liv Paoli said her aunt hosts tailgates and always makes chips and dip.

“It’s like a Mexican dip, and it’s very good to eat,” Paoli (freshman-economics and political science) said. “Especially on a full stomach.”

Hannah Douglas said her family tailgates at Penn State frequently as well.

"I like the personal tailgate food they make," Douglas (freshman-early childhood education) said.

Teah Lakatos said her favorite tailgate food is also the “typical” tailgate food.

Lakatos (freshman-kinesiology) said these foods include hot dogs and chips.

"I think tailgates are a great way for people to come together and celebrate the game."

