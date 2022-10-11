As Oct. 31 creeps up, students are left with an important question on their minds: What will their Halloween costume be?

Students like Maggie Senft said many people are doing group costumes this year.

“A lot of people are doing the hippie ‘70s, but we’re gonna be a little different and do Studio 54,” Senft (senior-marketing) said. “My roommates and I are also doing horror movie characters, so I’m Chucky, and then everyone is someone different.”

Senft’s roommate, Georgia Colegrave, talked about one of her favorite costumes she has done in the past.

“Me and my roommates did all different Britney [Spears] outfits,” Colegrave (senior-immunology and infectious disease) said. “It was so fun.”

Since students can’t dress up as every single idea they have, some shared ideas of costumes they’d like to see done this year.

Evelyn Schendler said she hopes to see the old-school stuff — including Power Rangers costumes.

According to Aden Branstetter, he does not dress up often, but he likes to see students in their different costumes around Halloween.

Branstetter (senior-anthropology) said there are many ways to get inspiration.

“I think stuff from movies is always funny,” he said. “Especially if they’re movies from recent years.”

Senft also said movie characters make strong contenders for creative costumes — including “Kill Bill” and “Jennifer’s Body.”

Halloween brings out some creative minds and allows for different costumes.

However, Katie Martin said many still seem to fall flat, and she warned against costumes that students might want to avoid for fear of them being overdone.

“Angels, devils,” Martin (senior-human development) said. “I think Elvis, but I would also like to see how everyone does it.”

Grant Schendler said “any new DC or Marvel” costumes are also overdone.

“Bikers are always overdone,” Evelyn (senior-biochemistry) said. “The Playboy bunnies — I don’t need to see the Playboy bunnies with Hugh Hefner.”

According to some students, there are some costumes they don't want to see this year for reasons other than them being overdone.

“I’m interested if anyone is gonna do Jeffrey Dahmer,” Colegrave said. “ I don’t think they should.”

Martin agreed with Colegrave and said “any cultural appropriation costumes” should not be worn.

Some students are still unsure of what they want to be this year. Instead of talking about this Halloween, they looked back on some childhood favorites.

Grant (freshman-kinesiology) said his favorite previous Halloween costume was Boba Fett from “Star Wars.”

“I was probably like 8, and I was a Ninja Turtle,” Branstetter said, “probably Donatello because he was my favorite.”

