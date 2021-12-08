Penn State students debate the best holiday songs, when to play them

The holiday season is here — despite final exams, projects and papers. For many people, the holidays mean different things, but some share the common tradition of music.

And, one of the most famous and most popular holiday songs across Penn State’s campus is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Student Mary Wilson said she “knows all the words” when it comes to this Christmas song.

“Everyone just loves it, and everyone knows it,” Wilson (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said.

Anthony Ross agreed, calling it a “classic Christmas song.”

“It’s a great song, really catchy and it's easy to sing along to,” Ross (freshman-engineering) said.

But, Brayden Horton’s favorite Christmas song is “The Little Drummer Boy.” He said he prefers a more modern version instead of the original.

“I like the for King & Country or Pentatonix version,” Horton (freshman-engineering) said. “It’s a good song, and it gets you in the Christmas mood. It makes you feel good, but I have to be with some people. I can’t listen to it all alone.”

Other popular songs among students consisted of “My Favorite Things” and those from Michael Bublé’s “Christmas” album.

“I’ve really been liking ‘My Favorite Things.’ It’s been growing on me for the past couple of days,” Cameron Baverso said. “But Michael Buble really gives off classic Christmas vibes.”

Just as there’s no unanimous choice for who rules the holiday music charts, there’s no agreement on what time of the year the holiday season begins.

For many students, music starts playing after Thanksgiving, while others wait until at least December to listen to Christmas jams.

“I started playing holiday music before Thanksgiving, but I normally play it after,” Baverso (sophomore-plant science) said.

Sarah Lessig (freshmen-finance) agreed that holiday music has its place before Thanksgiving, but she said it shouldn’t be played “too early.”

Lindsay Wichern respectfully disagreed, saying Christmas music should “definitely be played after Thanksgiving.”

Some have also started listening to other forms of Christmas music — not just specific songs but playlists on popular platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

“I’ve really been liking ‘Christmas Classics’ and ‘Christmas Pop’ on Spotify,” Ella Pedersen (sophomore-architecture) said.

With the spirit it brings, festive music can also make students wish for winter break more, as it appears to get everyone excited for the holidays.

“It’s just so fun,” Wichern (sophomore-geography) said. “It makes you have a little pep in your step when you walk to class.”

