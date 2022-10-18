From hours in the lab to time spent in studio classes, Qinci (Cynthia) Zhang sets an example for how students can pursue their passions outside of their intended majors.

After moving from China, Zhang (senior-science) attended Penn State with the intention of majoring in forensic science. However, during her junior year, she realized she wanted to focus on art.

“Growing up in an Asian family, I was told the typical stereotype that art was a hobby and not a sustainable job,” Zhang said. “After I tried science classes, I realized that I was more interested in the arts.”

After switching her major to general science and choosing to pursue a minor in art, Zhang designed the 2022 Centre Film Festival poster after a referral from Julia Kasdorf, a Penn State liberal arts professor.

According to Pearl Gluck, Penn State professor and co-founder of the Centre Film Festival, the festival is a grassroots organization that was founded to bring “intergenerational and multidimensional” storytelling to the big screen.

Each year, the poster for the film festival is designed by a student.

While Zhang has no film background, Gluck said Zhang was a “great fit,” as one of the aims of the festival is “to make sure people find an inroad to storytelling and filmmaking.”

“Posters are a really big way to connect with people and give them a sense of what's happening without using words,” Gluck said.

Zhang worked closely with Gluck for weeks before coming upon a final product.

“We always talk about what kind of work they like and what kind of work they see themselves doing in the future, and then they pitch poster ideas based on what would look and feel right in their portfolio,” Gluck said.

Zhang initially gave Gluck five designs. Since then, the pair have gone back and forth tweaking the poster.

Gluck said her only requests were that the poster be locally focused and designed as something similar to a vintage floral chart.

“There’s been days Pearl and I have talked from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. or 12 a.m. about the poster and animation,” Zhang said. “She puts a lot of effort into this festival, so I wanted my work to be the best I could do.”

Zhang explained how she incorporated local symbols into the poster, since the Centre Film Festival is focused on local filmmakers.

“We included Pennsylvania state flowers, fireflies and the movie reel,” Zhang said. “Even though people may not recognize the state flower, it has some hidden meaning.”

Zhang also combined the flower and movie reel so the flower is sprouting from the reel.

“It’s kind of like how movies and film inspire people to grow and go into full bloom,” Zhang explained.

Muted colors were also used to give the poster “a vintage feel,” according to Zhang.

Commenting on Zhang’s work, Gluck said, “I just love the way she made the little fireflies from Pennsylvania and the little mountain laurel transform into the reel.”

Additionally, Gluck explained the value of collaboration on a project like poster design.

“I feel like she brought a level of talent,” Gluck said. “The best kind of collaboration is when somebody lifts you to another level, and that’s what it felt like.”

While the main poster is an important part, there is much more work that goes into planning, organizing and executing the film festival.

As part of the first-year seminar class she’s teaching, Gluck has included her first-year students in the film festival process.

Dylan Molis, one of Gluck’s seminar students, is actively involved in the production of promotional videos for the festival.

“Essentially what I’ve been doing is filming these promotional videos called ‘Caught in the Act,’” Molis (freshman-film production) said. “When I actually work the festival, I’ll be documenting the event.”

Molis explained that “Caught in the Act” videos are short clips that go behind the scenes of organizing the film festival.

In fact, Molis and his classmate Anabelle Preciado Higgins created a “Caught in the Act” video about Zhang and her process in creating the poster.

“Honestly, I’ve taken the [hands-on] experience away from this experience,” Molis said. “It’s been an absolutely amazing opportunity to be able to get some exposure here as a freshman.”

Gluck explained the importance of giving students a chance to get involved when they first come to Penn State.

“To give freshmen an opportunity to see what's happening here and see ways in which we can partner with the community is something special,” Gluck said.

Lucy Schilling, another one of Gluck’s students, is involved with the design aspect of the festival.

“We take individual little designs from the poster and put them into things that we post or the brochure,” Schilling (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

While Schilling entered Penn State in the division of undergraduate studies, she said this festival has opened her eyes up to the possibilities of graphic design.

“This seminar class is giving me some direction on what I want to do,” Schilling said. “I’m learning all about [Adobe] InDesign and the Adobe package, and I mean that’s a good skill to have with anything. [Gluck] makes us feel like we’re really important to this, and I feel like we are.”

The Centre Film Festival is Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 at The State Theatre in State College and the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg. The film roster and schedule can be accessed online through the Centre Film Festival’s website.

