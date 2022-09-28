As the weather turns chilly and brisk, students may be craving a warm cup of tea.

Whether students are eager to learn more about the history or just looking to dive into the warm, spiced flavors of the beverage, Penn State has multiple tea clubs that might just be their cup of tea.

Penn State offers three tea ceremony clubs that take a more traditional route of enjoying tea.

The Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony (Chanoyu) Club provides students with the opportunity to learn about two traditional tea preparation methods — Urasenke and Omotesenke.

According to Sylvia Klimachefsky, president of Chanoyu Club, “Urasenke is practiced with an English speaker who teaches you Japanese tea, and Omotesenke is [with] a Japanese sensei who teaches the way of tea to Japanese speakers.”

“We’re the only institution that teaches both Urasenke and Omotesenke,” Klimachefsky (senior-criminology and psychology) said.

Japanese tea ceremony is taught via Zoom by a sensei who Klimachefsky said “has 20 years of experience.”

“She’s been trained in Japan, and she helps us learn about the tea process,” Klimachefsky said.

“So, there’s a lot of knowledge to be shared all around.”

Klimachefsky also explained how Japanese tea ceremonies are different from other cultures’ tea ceremonies.

“Japanese tea ceremony is more formal,” Klimachefsky said. “It's about etiquette and guest experience, not just about the tea tasting experience.”

Besides the practice of tea ceremony, the Chanoyu Club focuses on art, calligraphy and the history of tea.

Penn State is also home to the Gongfu Cha Club, a Chinese tea ceremony organization.

Gongfu Cha Club’s director of education Kaitlyn Rossi explained that the club focuses on the aspect of different processings of tea in Chinese tea ceremony.

“One of the cool things about tea in Chinese tea [ceremonies] is that it all comes from the exact same species of plant,” Rossi (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “The thing that affects the tea the most is how it’s processed.”

During the first semester of Gongfu Cha Club, new members learn about traditional tea culture, history and processing methods.

“It’s more of a learning semester about what we do and what we’re about,” Rossi said.

William Wilson, president of Gongfu Cha Club, described the club as “more free flowing” with activities, like tasting various teas.

“One time, a sponsor of ours from Taiwan snuck a batch of tea that was exclusively owned by Queen Elizabeth II,” Wilson (senior-planetary science) said.

According to Wilson, the club drank that tea during the master class — which is offered on Fridays to “further our knowledge, share experiences and stuff we learn on our own time.”

“She had very good taste,” Wilson said of Queen Elizabeth II’s choice of tea.

Rossi also noted that the club does an activity called “flavor nodes,” where members blindly taste different Chinese teas and distinguish the flavors.

“We go around and we give different flavors of what we think the tea tastes like,” Rossi said. “For example, someone may try something and say the tea tastes like a rose petal ground up.”

The third tea ceremony club on campus is the Traditional Korean Tea Ceremony (Darye) Club.

However, Wilson explained that the Darye Club is still in the works at the moment.

“We’re working on bringing Korean tea ceremony back to Penn State,” he said.

With multiple options of tea ceremony, Wilson said the tea ceremony clubs collaborate a great deal.

“We all sort of stem from the same base, where we teach general tea knowledge during your first semester of joining,” Wilson said. “Once you move past that, you can practice Chinese, Japanese or Korean tea ceremonies from a different teacher.”

Members of the tea ceremony clubs come together on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., to sell variations of tea to the public in the Teaparker Teahouse, which is located in 34 Ritenour Building. Students can try teas and engage in conversations regarding the various tea ceremonies.

Students who want to take a more casual approach to tea may be interested in The Tea Society at Penn State.

Dominic Tang, president of The Tea Society, explained that what makes The Tea Society different from specific tea ceremony clubs is its diversity.

“We believe that tea is very diverse,” Tang (senior-advertising) said. “There’s so many types of tea and different countries in the world that drink tea.”

Some of the countries with tea culture featured in the club are China, Japan, India, the U.K. and Ireland.

Meetings are divided into two categories. General body meetings are held every other week, while “tea talks” occur during the week in between general body meetings.

“Right now, we’re waiting on a huge package of tea from China,” Tang said. “So, after the tea arrives, we’re going to have a tea tasting party where we try to differentiate the teas based on flavor and price ranges.”

Additionally, The Tea Society takes trips downtown to local boba tea shops.

“Right now, we’re trying to decide which stores we’re going to go to, but I think our first stop is going to be The Whale Tea,” Tang said.

With a background in Chinese tea from his father, Tang said The Tea Society has opened his eyes to various types of tea, including herbal tea.

“I had tea drinking experience before joining this club, but The Tea Society has given me a chance to expand my knowledge of tea and now teach others as well.”

Members come from all different backgrounds, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and India.

“We have a diverse community,” Tang said. “It’s nice because we can learn more about different tea cultures from all of these areas.”

