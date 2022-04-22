Every performing arts season, students and professional dancers are on the search for available programs, training, auditions and events. The research can take some effort and become time consuming.

However, Penn State World Campus student Robert Fulton founded The Ballet Scout, a database to assist dancers in accessing ballet program information and advice.

Fulton (junior-business) left high school early to become a professional dancer with the Nevada Ballet Theatre when he noticed “a lot of [his] friends got cut from the program at the very last minute.”

“It was too late in the season, and they weren’t able to find other programs or jobs because they didn’t know where to look,” Fulton said. “I kept wondering, ‘Why was there no centralized database for this stuff?’”

After research and brainstorming, Fulton came up with the idea of creating a program where performers can find auditions, training, performance programs and jobs through a subscription.

“I want users to be able to pursue their passion no matter their age or physical ability,” Fulton said. “I want the database to be able to stick with you throughout your whole career through dance, whether you go professional or not.”

With a plan and idea in my mind, Fulton needed someone to assist him building the site. That’s where Sasha Ahrestani, a coder who Fulton knew from high school, became involved with creating a website for The Ballet Scout.

“I never made a website before, so at the time, it was a side project,” Ahrestani (senior-computer science) said. “I was doing all of the development, while Robert was focusing on the knowledge of the industry aspect and making connections to bolster the site.”

The first initial prototype took a couple of months for Ahrestani to get up and running. However, the development and technical details became more than a one-man job.

Information sciences and technology student Eugene Ryoo, another one of Fulton’s friends from high school, joined the team as a coder and cybersecurity analyst “once things started to pick up,” Ryoo (senior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said.

“I mostly work with the development, but I also do a little bit of everything right now because the only full-time coders are me and Sasha,” Ryoo said.

In 2021, Ryoo said the team entered Penn State’s IdeaMakers Challenge “on a whim,” and ended up winning first place, which came along with funding and mentorship from Penn State alumna Elizabeth King.

“After that competition, things really started taking off,” Ryoo said. “We worked really hard on the database the rest of the school year, and we had our official launch at the end of 2021.”

Since then, The Ballet Scout has attracted over 1,000 users and has gained interest from dance companies. The Ballet Scout is tailored for performers, but Ahrestani said the database also has features like advertisement spots for companies “who want to get more exposure and foster programs.”

“It’s an important part to connect with all of the people using our site,” Ahrestani said. “We get a lot of feedback, which is all really helpful.”

Fulton has been able to use his business skills to do “more direct marketing on the business side,” while also focusing on individual users through social media. Connections have been made through Facebook groups, as well as the program’s Instagram, where it provides content based on the performance community.

As of now, the website primarily posts job listings, but Ryoo said the team wants to expand into “more of a community where dancers can find other dancers and advice.”

Ahrestani also said The Ballet Scout will become more like a community for performing artists with an interactive feature they’re currently working on.

“We’re working on a teacher portal right now where teachers can connect with students to share opportunities, other programs and advice,” Ahrestani said.

This new feature will “bridge the teaching gap between teachers and students” in the dance community, Fulton said.

As summer approaches, The Ballet Scout team will be a part of the Summer Founders Program, where it will continue to work and expand upon the database.

“I’m excited to see where it goes, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Fulton said. “This summer will be great for us to perfect [The Ballet Scout] and make this an industry-changing thing.”

