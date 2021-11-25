Penn State students acknowledge what they are grateful for this Thanksgiving

With temperatures dropping, leaves falling and snow flurries descending, Nov. 21 marks the start of Penn State’s fall break.

Last year, many traditional holiday plans were disrupted by the pandemic. Now with some restrictions of the pandemic lifted, student Haillie Johnson expressed excitement toward gathering with loved ones.

"I'm excited to get to see everyone and see my whole family and my grandparents this Thanksgiving,’’ Johnson (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

And, Emma Kraft is looking forward to the academic hiatus.

''I'm just excited for a break from school and to get to go home,'' Kraft (sophomore-chemistry) said.

Riana Giacone reflected on the past year, too, as she said the coronavirus changed her perspective on the little things.

"I'm really excited to be able to spend Thanksgiving with my family, since we weren't able to because of COVID last year,” Giacone (freshman-biobehavioral health) said.

Thanksgiving is a time for giving thanks, but it’s also a popular time for holiday traditions.

For Brigid Morgan, watching the popular Christmas classic starring Will Ferrell ''Elf'' after dinner on Thanksgiving is a family tradition.

"I'm looking forward to watching ‘Elf’ after we all eat Thanksgiving dinner," Morgan (freshman-secondary education) said.

Mashed potatoes, stuffing and turkey are among the many dishes served on Thanksgiving, but for some, the holiday is more than just the dinner.

Giacone is thankful for her mother's win with her battle against cancer.

"My mom is now three years cancer free," Giacone said.

Johnson said she’s grateful for her own family’s health and well-being as well.

Moreover, Sabrina Wang said she values her family, expressing her gratitude toward those she surrounds herself with.

''They support me and everything that I do — both emotionally and financially,” Wang (sophomore-food science) said. "They keep me going."

And, Kraft said she’s most thankful for the love and support she receives from her family members.

Trey Campbell said he’s also grateful for the ways his loved ones have stuck by him and encouraged him throughout his life.

''The thing I'm most thankful for is my friends and my family and the fact I'm going to be graduating soon, which kind of scares me at the same time,” Campbell (senior-hospitality management) said. “... All my friends have been there for me through everything I've ever gone through, and [I’m] kind of glad that no matter what I've done, they always can see me as their best friend still.''

For Emily Nolen, she hasn’t forgotten being grateful for furry friends.

Nolen (sophomore-nursing) said she's thankful for and excited to see her golden retriever puppy, Miles.

"I'm thankful for my friends and my cat,” Katrina Liu (sophomore-food science) said, “because they keep me alive.”

