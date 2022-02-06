From rapping to dance battles, Penn State’s Downtown Theatre Center presents “GRAFF," a hip-hop theatre piece emphasizing the message of self-expression written and directed by Penn State student Kyle Blumenthal.

Blumenthal (senior-acting), who began acting in seventh grade, said he "grew more interested in writing and directing” as he got older. “I really like putting together the machine that is the theatre. I feel like it is best to dip into as many areas as you can to learn how to tell a story.”

With this passion for stories, Blumenthal began the writing process for “GRAFF” his senior year of high school and said “it has come a long way since then.” Beginning as a story on paper, “GRAFF” progressed into a podcast, mini series and is now finally “what it is meant to be,” Blumenthal said — a theatre show performed on stage.

Taking inspiration from graffiti and its imperfect art form, Blumenthal said “['GRAFF'] is about expression — specifically for young people nowadays trying to express themselves and getting bullied very badly for it.”

“I hope people can be less judgemental and critical of others after seeing this show,” Blumenthal said, “and support the idea of expression, even if it's not perfect because that’s not what it's about.”

The theatre piece diversifies itself through structure and characters, bringing various art forms to life and ultimately creating “the message of being true to your art and not sacrificing that for others,” audience member Lucy Martin (freshman-acting) said.

Main character Elliot, played by Justin Roldán Figueroa, struggles with self-expression and personal relationships throughout the show, reflecting on his true self as a graffiti artist and how his family and friends contribute to that.

Elliot nearly succumbs to pressure by surrounding characters to change his art form in an effort to be noticed and fit in.

Struggling with self-discovery, Elliot gains a piece of advice from his father, played by Shane Troxell (junior-acting): “It’s not about whether or not you can take the journey — it’s about whether or not you can take the first step.”

Roldán Figueroa (freshman-acting), originally from Puerto Rico, related Elliot to his personal journey with self-expression.

“I grew up in an environment where I was very different from everyone,” Roldán Figueroa said. “I liked a lot of things that made it hard to fit in and relate with other kids in my age group. Back in Puerto Rico there weren’t many career opportunities with the arts.”

Especially after the coronavirus pandemic, Roldán Figueroa discussed his personal struggles.

“My family really helped me through the journey,” Roldán Figueroa said, explaining his passion for acting and pursuing it at Penn State. “They actually came to watch me tonight, which was heartwarming.”

Jenna Wood, who plays the character Skim, also explained how the show's meaning seeped into the cast and her personal life.

“All the family elements and friendship I really love,” Wood (senior-acting) said. “I completely adore the cast.”

With lights, sound and humor, “GRAFF” is an immersive experience for its audience, carrying forth Blumenthal’s aspirations beyond the final applause.

“At the end of the day, I love storytelling,” Blumenthal said. “I believe through stories, we can learn more about each other as people.”

Succeeding Friday and Saturday nights' shows, "GRAFF" will perform again at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“With self-expression and staying true to who you are, you can really have a chance to change the world,” Roldán Figueroa said.

