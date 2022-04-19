One Penn State student entered the Miss Pennsylvania USA pageant for a fun experience, and it has brought some life lessons along the way.

Clara Bradley will represent University Park on April 24 for the Miss Pennsylvania USA pageant in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The pageant will have “people’s choice” and “fan favorite” awards, and winners will have a guaranteed spot in the semifinals and finals, respectively. Voting for Bradley (sophomore-political science and criminology) is available here. Voting closes at 6 a.m. on April 24.

Although she will represent Penn State, Bradley is from northern Florida.

“I’m a military kid,” Bradley said. “I’ve actually moved nine times.”

Her home is currently in Florida, but the friends who persuaded her to enter the pageant are from Southern California.

“I saw an ad, and my friends [said I] should apply,” Bradley said. “We were just on FaceTime all together, and I [said], ‘What if I did this? [It] would be funny because I’m not a pageant girl at all.’”

After her application was accepted, Bradley admitted she had some doubts on participating in the pageant.

“There was a solid amount of time where I was like, ‘I’m not going to do this. This is too much time — too much money. I’m done,’” Bradley said.

Bradley said she has a tight-knit “support system” of people who have helped her with this journey.

“Two graphic design majors from Penn State took my headshots. I’m making my own evening gown. I have my mom’s coworkers back home. They [said], ‘If you need shoes, we can get you shoes,’” Bradley said. “So it really is a team effort. It’s Penn State. It’s Florida. It’s my friends. You know, it’s all of us together during this.”

Hayden Werre, a friend from California who is flying out to the pageant, said Bradley is a “strong” and “positive” influence in his life.

“I’m here to support her just like she has for me throughout the years we have known each other,” Werre said. “This is a new chapter in her life where she is in college and trying new things out and throughout this process has already learned so many valuable lessons she will take with her in the future.”

“I’m proud of her with how she is carrying herself and how she is doing her best while having some fun with it,” he said.

Bradley said the pageant is “going to be an experience,” and her “motto” is: “This is going to be fun.”

“I’m not here to be judged to compare myself to other girls,” she said. “This is only going to build my self-esteem.”

To prepare for the pageant, Bradley said she has to sew her dress, but otherwise, she’s going in just as herself.

“I’m hemming my other dress, prepping interview questions on my own and just kind of gathering the things I need,” Bradley said. “[I’m] prepping a little bit but not doing anything to change myself.”

Tiffany Teichert, neighbor and friend from California, said she is “so excited for Clara to be in this pageant.”

“She has been committed to preparing for this pageant, including making her own evening gown and practicing her walks,” Teichert said. “I’m super happy she has been given this opportunity.”

Bradley said that throughout this “experience,” she has had to “confront [her] own kind of internalized misogyny.”

“Growing up, I had the motto of ‘pretty girls doing pretty things,’” Bradley said. “...I don’t think they’re dumb, but I don’t have the highest intelligence value of them.”

She said she “avoided telling people” about being in the pageant. But over time, Bradley said she realized she “shouldn’t be ashamed” because she “knows [her] intelligence, own value and shouldn’t be worried about other people thinking the same thing [she] used to.”

“I had to check myself and [say], ‘Hey, this doesn’t say anything about a certain person in any way,’” Bradley said. “You know, maybe they are like me where they’re doing it for fun. They like to wear a pretty dress. They’re having a good time. So that’s something I’ve had to confront in the process.”

Bradley’s schedule doesn’t stop with the pageant though. She is currently a double major who will graduate a year early.

She will also be in a production of “The Addams Family” at Altoona Community Theatre from May 5-8. On Penn State’s campus, she does sound for Opulence, Penn State’s drag ambassadors. She is also involved with The Penn State Thespian Society and was previously one of the social justice and equity coordinators for the University Park Undergraduate Association.

“I am definitely involved everywhere,” Bradley said. Although she has many commitments, she said school is her “priority.” She even reached out to make sure she could continue school if she wins Miss Pennsylvania.

“I was like, ‘Can I still continue my education? I don’t want to drop out of school.’ And they [said], ‘Yes, yes, absolutely. We’re glad that your No. 1 priority is school,” Bradley said.

With finals one week after the pageant, Bradley said she’ll be “bringing [her] laptop, notes and getting prepared.”

