Penn State students now have a new accessory to choose from to showcase their Nittany Lion spirit on campus and at sporting events.

Sophia DiJoseph is introducing a new small business on campus, as she’s been “pushing her buttons” around campus and on Instagram.

Students can purchase Penn State buttons for $2 from Game Day Buttons by Sophia.

DiJoseph (freshman-secondary education) launched her first post to her business’ Instagram account on Sept. 25, as a photo of various buttons were featured with different Penn State sayings, logos and designs.

Each button that DiJoseph makes includes recognizable Penn State quotes such as, “Think fast, run fast,” “Happy Valley,” “We Are” and “Viva La Valley.”

DiJoseph explained what sparked her interest in starting the business.

“I noticed that the buttons were getting really popular on TikTok with schools in the South. I went downtown to find some Penn State buttons, and I could only find them in one store,” DiJoseph said. “And that store only had buttons that were ‘beat Michigan’ and ‘beat Purdue,’ and I just wanted some cute Penn State support buttons.”

DiJoseph explained that her problem of not being able to obtain buttons made her purchase a button maker on Amazon — but she said she didn’t expect this to turn into a business.

“They were originally just for me, of course, but then I was thinking that other girls would want some too. So I posted on Instagram and ended up selling a few of them and then just kept going,” DiJoseph said.

DiJoseph shared that this was not an unusual approach when exploring her creative side, as she had a small business, where she would make different accessories, in her hometown outside of Philadelphia.

“I’ve always been more of a crafty person — at home I used to sell different T-shirts and stuff that I would make,” DiJoseph said. “I have a Cricut that can cut vinyl, and then I iron the vinyl onto certain shirts, so I sold those at home. I’ve always had the entrepreneurial spirit.”

DiJoseph also explained how she makes the buttons and said she’s open to creating customized buttons for customers.

“I haven’t done any so far, but I would be happy to [make customized buttons]. I design all of the stuff on Canva, and I print it at my dorm, cut them out and make them,” she said.

DiJoseph said she didn’t expect to sell many buttons at first, but she has now sold to about 20 students on campus. She added that customers normally buy more than one.

She said her first goal was to sell to one person, and now that she’s surpassed that goal, she wants to keep moving forward.

“I’ve noticed a decrease after my first big thing of selling [the buttons],” DiJoseph said. “A goal would be to, one, keep making designs and, two, continue adding new customers. I’ve definitely made more profit than I expected to at this point.”

Makayla Otero said she thinks the button business is a great idea and would recommend the buttons to more students, as she likes “supporting small businesses.”

“I actually think it’s really cool because she wanted a button, and [the store] didn’t have them, so she just made it herself,” Otero (freshman-biochemistry and molecular biology) said.

Otero also shared that the buttons are unique for different events on campus, as she believes DiJoseph is “tailoring that to what she notices people like.”

Otero added that she’s “excited to see what else comes out.”

“There’s different ones for different occasions. I’ve never really seen the hype in buttons. It’s never been a thing from where I’m from, but being here, it’s a good way to show school spirit. You don’t have to spend $20 on a T-shirt or on a hat, so it’s something cool you can have,” Otero said.

Brianne Turner said she believes DiJoseph is doing a great job at advertising the buttons.

“I think she did well advertising the buttons because she would post on multiple group chats to clubs that she had this button business, and she always posts the options that she has. I saw the options on Instagram, so I was interested,” Turner (freshman-architectural engineering) said.

Paige Dance said she thinks “it’s a really smart business to have, especially during football season, because everyone wants to represent the school.”

Dance (freshman-political science) said she recommends that others buy the buttons because “they’re good quality.”

Buttons can be purchased through DM on DiJoseph’s Instagram and picked up at Hartranft Hall.

