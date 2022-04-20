“There's not a day that goes by where I don't paint.”

For Penn State student Joseph Pellicane, creativity is body fuel. Developing collections of crafts and paintings on plastic, Pellicane (senior-business) has “honed in” on coupling his artistic passions with environmental practicality, philanthropy, entrepreneurialism and “the whole idea of taking nothing and creating something.”

Growing up, Joseph “always had an interest in art,” Juliana Pellicane, Joseph’s mother, said. “I always noticed him drawing and being creative in different aspects.”

Seeking art classes for Joseph, and even encouraging him to paint murals on the walls outside their house, Juliana supported Joseph in all aspects of life.

“Joseph could find something that someone put in the trash and see goldness in it,” Juliana said.

Beginning his sustainability project, Joseph has collected coffee containers, pre-workout jugs, water bottles and juice containers — transforming these everyday waste items into “icons.”

“This plastic isn’t going anywhere; it's not breaking down,” Joseph said, “so you might as well incorporate it into something else and give it some value.”

Layering linework atop spray paint, Joseph transforms trash into bold art pieces — building his personal brand in the process.

Although Joseph’s passions always lie in art, he chose to pursue a business major so he could learn “how to sell things, create value and use Penn State to network [himself] into the art field but also the business side of it,” he said.

Using the artist name “Nunix,” Joseph has built up a following on several social media platforms — drawing “characters that really stand out” and developing his art style around “icons that are easy to identify” as his own.

“I wanted to be able to represent myself so I could actually make a difference rather than people telling just me to make a difference and pulling the strings for me,” Joseph said.

Expanding his entrepreneurialism, Joseph has created a connection with one of his business professors, Paul Cooney.

“I have helped to provide insight for Joseph’s business plan,” Cooney said.

This plan is to develop a “social art hub in Miami” — allowing “small artists to sell their artwork” on a low budget, Joseph said.

Reflecting on his meetings with Joseph, Cooney said he believes “it is important to help students endure all the challenges that come into play when starting a business.”

With an extensive background of finance knowledge, Cooney said he has “a lot of experience with startups” and “guiding students, like Joseph, to do the diligence necessary.”

“We are continuing to try and incorporate the art side of entrepreneurialism for Penn State students,” Joseph said, reflecting on his work with Cooney and future endeavors.

“He is determined,” Juliana said.

Compiling a portfolio of skillful showpieces throughout his youth, Joseph’s work has been displayed in galleries — leading up to his claim of a Congressional Award at the end of high school.

With his name reaching fame, Joseph began focusing his credentials on charities.

“Our whole life we really tried to help the underprivileged,” Juliana said. Since he could walk, Joseph’s mother brought him to annual charity Christmas parties — where he would paint children’s faces, and eventually make presents for them.

MORE EARTH DAY CONTENT

“Everybody would be waiting in line for Joseph’s painting,” Juliana said. Urging him to work faster and move the line along, Juliana said he would always resist — claiming the kid’s requests “had to be done right.”

With a “big heart” and “intricate” attention to detail, Juliana said Joseph’s passion has “been in him since he was born.”

Recently, Joseph has worked on “a fundraising event for the World Wildlife Fund,” he said.

Selling varieties of his pieces, Joseph donated the proceeds to the WWF, and he plans to continue this process with more charities in the future.

Looking ahead, several other projects are already in the works for Joseph.

Taking inspiration from the TV show “iCarly” and its notable humanoid bottle sculpture “Bottle Bot,” Joseph plans to create his own take on the bot — gluing together his individually stylized bottles to create a figure the size of himself.

“I did have a little bit of a setback with the project,” Joseph said. “I had 50 water bottles that I collected, and my roommate threw them out because he thought it was garbage.”

Laughing to himself, Joseph discussed the long process of collecting recyclables and planning the project.

“I’m also going to try to get recycled bike lights for the eyes,” Joseph said.

Aside from his body of bottles, Joseph utilizes a variety of other mediums as well.

From traditional canvas board and murals to three-dimensional doll figures, Joseph has worked with color and dimension to entice viewers — “layering paint” and “accenting tones” to develop his style further.

Taking these other mediums into account, Joseph said he plans on “making a clothing brand, as well as a whole product line of 3D-printed toys.”

Having already released four clothing lines in the past — the first at the age of 14 — Joseph said he hopes to improve upon his “entrepreneurialism” so his clothes will be “set in stone and available year round.”

Joseph also expresses interest in vocal art, enjoying rap singing and designing album covers to couple alongside it.

“Music is also a big thing for me,” Joseph said. “I want to eventually get into music so I have another way to brand myself.”

Reflecting and looking ahead on his art journey, Joseph said he is “set on a goal, and [he] won't stop until [he’s] at the level where [he’s] content.”

“I always told him to be yourself and do what you love to do,” Juliana said.

With a variety of business and artistic aspirations, Joseph has embraced his interests — carrying himself forward and inspiring others.

Considering the “importance of sustainability” and personal, creative expression, Joseph encourages others to “create as much art as you possibly can,” whatever medium it may be.

“The more art there is to pass around the world, the more art there is for people to appreciate.”