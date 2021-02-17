Penn State student Chris Eichlin is working to create a career in music while pursuing an education. Now, he’s expanding his platform to feature other musicians with his new podcast, “Teatime with Chris.”

In “Teatime with Chris,” Eichlin (senior-advertising) features guest musicians to discuss various aspects of the music industry and what it means to be a musician.

“Artists are asked to prepare a few songs, and in-between performances, we just begin to talk about whatever comes up,” Eichlin said.

Eichlin often talks about different artists’ inspirations and how they got started in the industry.

“‘How did she, he or they get their inspiration? What inspires them the most to be in music?’ Those are kind of the textbook questions I ask,” Eichlin said. "Sometimes, if I connected with the artist beforehand, we would catch up and talk about our experiences working together.”

Frequently, musical guests weigh in on current events, according to Eichlin.

“My last musical guest and I talked about reconnecting with ourselves throughout all the [challenges] the pandemic gave us,” Eichlin said. “Finding ways to connect with yourself and others is a huge part of what ‘Teatime’ is about.”

A singer and songwriter himself, Eichlin began to play music at a young age.

“I started when I was six or seven and just played a bunch of shows and made a bunch of connections over the years,” Eichlin said. “Music was kind of my thing, just because sports didn’t really work out for me.”

Eichlin describes his music as alternative folk with influences from hard rock and ‘80s pop.

“I like doing a lot with a little,” Eichlin said. “If I have my acoustic [guitar], I can try and do as much as I can because I feel most in my creative field when I do that.”

He said the ultimate goal of “Teatime” and his work in the industry is to create a community of artists who can “share their craft and have an open conversation.”

One of Eichlin’s guests, full-time musician and event producer Nick Horner, appeared on both “Teatime” and in the Noontime Concert Series — a series Eichlin runs on Fridays through the Student Programming Association.

During Noontime, Eichlin invites up-and-coming artists to perform at Penn State. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, SPA currently hosts Noontime via Zoom.

Eichlin and Horner met through the Noontime series after some artists Horner knew performed in it. Horner reached out to SPA, and connected with Eichlin after performing for the series.

“It’s clear that [Chris] sees the big picture with the way he engages with stuff like this,” Horner said. “He’s very professional. He wanted to make these connections and go somewhere with them.”

Horner described Eichlin’s podcast as a casual experience and praised the depth of the discussions on the podcast.

“Chris took the time to talk to me about many aspects of my life as an artist,” Horner said, “not just the basic ‘Who are you?’ kind of stuff. Chris did a good job at making the experience very inviting, and I really appreciate what he’s trying to do with this.”

Covey Carpenter, a full-time musician and friend of Eichlin, regularly listens to the podcast.

“It’s an interesting way of fitting in a performance with more of an in-depth interview,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter said he appreciated how Eichlin initiates conversations surrounding mental health with his podcast.

“By the end of it, they’re talking about things like therapy and the coronavirus,” Carpenter said. “It’s cool to hear how artists are handling everything.”

He also said it is refreshing to see a show where musicians are the primary focus. As a musician himself, Carpenter said it was “nice to see other musicians’ creative processes” and their views on various topics, especially the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s reassuring that it’s not just you going through it,” Carpenter said, “like not being able to play shows, and losing out on opportunities where you could be sharing your music with more people. We’re all in this together.”

In the future, Eichlin wants to continue to provide a safe space for artists to share their music and contribute to discussions about the industry.

He said he hopes to find ways to combine his advertising major with his love for music. For example, the Noontime Concert Series allows Eichlin to work in both fields.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

“I went into advertising as an indirect way to [involve myself] in the entertainment industry,” Eichlin said. “Because when you get into advertising, you’re pretty much in entertainment [already].”

Eichlin also said he wants to work for a record label so he can connect new artists to it.

As for “Teatime,” Eichlin said he expects it to evolve as it continues, and he hopes to create an online community surrounding it. He wants to incorporate “longform conversations” and plans on holding “Teatime” in person after the coronavirus pandemic.

Eichlin said he wants to stress the importance of providing artists the space to “feel empowered and speak freely,” especially marginalized groups like musicians of color.

“Giving a platform for people who’ve had their art stifled this whole time [is important to me],” Eichlin said. “This is a time when people are struggling the most, and when people are struggling, they want to have a [place] and express [themselves] to people.”