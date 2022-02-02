Venturing into Joseph Yonke’s apartment reveals his walls covered from head to toe in paintings, with at least one half-finished canvas out in the open.

Penn State student Yonke has been selling his art since he was a teenager and has his own website to showcase it.

“Ever since I could remember, [I’ve been making art],” Yonke (junior-advertising) said. “I grew up painting with my grandfather, who’s a professional painter… So obviously, he was a big influence on me as far as painters go, but we do pretty different stuff.”

Although Yonke was inspired by his grandfather Robert Yonke, their art styles don’t have much in common. Joseph found his own style, which he calls “abstract expressionism.”

“Joseph took to [painting] as a really young boy,” Robert said. “He used to hang around in our garage in Maryland and fool [around with] some stuff, so we got him materials… He went his own way, and I think that’s why his stuff is so good.”

Although he credits his grandfather and artist Pablo Picasso for some of his inspiration, Robert said Joseph’s artistic skills were entirely intuitive.

“He’s capable of sitting down anywhere and popping his stuff out, and he’s not afraid to work in front of people,” Robert said. “I remember him being a really young kid… he’d sit there on a bench and just sketch things.”

Cory Bonnet, who hired Joseph to work as an intern at New Vision Studio in Pittsburgh, said he was consistently impressed by Joseph’s enthusiasm and ambition.

“I’d say that my first impression of Joseph is that he’s an extremely hard worker. He’s dedicated, which is always a great characteristic to have when you’re starting at an entry level,” Bonnet said. “There was never one complaint, just enthusiasm.”

Robert also said art collectors have taken an interest in Joseph’s art since he was little.

“When [Joseph] was a youngster, he used to help me if I was putting on an art seminar. He would have tasks to do, and through that, he got a lot of older fans,” Robert said. “They like Joseph, and they were interested in his art. To this [day], they are either followers or purchasers. That’s his art career in a nutshell.”

While Joseph has painted hundreds of art pieces, he said his favorite work is “Mandola Man,” which depicts a man playing a mandola. A performance at a music festival inspired the painting, Joseph said.

“Some [paintings] don’t have a story behind them, but that one does, which is why I like it especially,” Joseph said.

And, Joseph said most artists become well-known by word of mouth, “especially through the first few years.”

“[I am] pretty well-known around here especially,” Joseph said. “The main goal is to try and get my name known around bigger areas.”

