Searching for the perfect candle to light up the room and fill the air with decadent scents may be difficult.

That’s why Penn State student Kelsey Lauer created her own candle business, Clove and Sprig, featuring seasonal lines of candles.

“You just want to light a candle at the end of the long day, and it should matter what you want it to smell and look like,” Lauer (junior-advertising and public relations) said.

It all started in Lauer’s entrepreneurial leadership class — a course she took as part of her entrepreneurship and innovation minor during the fall 2021 semester.

Along with her fellow students, Lauer was tasked with the semester-long project of creating her own profitable business. Her professor, Brad Groznik, explained the goals of the project.

“The goal was to keep running your e-commerce business until the end of the semester, and then you turned in what your sales were,” Groznik said. “[By] the end of the semester, every student becomes an entrepreneur.”

Because of her passion for creativity, Lauer said candles “made the most sense” as her product.

“I realized that I was paying $5- $15 every week for a candle,” Lauer said. “Either they would be super expensive and claim long burn times, or they would be considered luxury candles.”

Lauer said she “wanted something different” and decided to make her own candle that would check off all of the boxes on her list.

“I was going to make a candle that lasts a super long time, smells really good and looks cute,” Lauer said. “I even put a little topping on the candle because I never see that anywhere.”

Due to the semester deadline, Lauer said she conducted research and testing on “a time crunch.”

“I really worked on my formula for a long burn time, as well as updated my wicks, chose different wax types and changed my fragrance percentages,” Lauer said. “I really struck gold when I finally found the one that lasted for 60-plus hours, smelled good and filled the room.”

Lauer’s candles are made with 100% soy wax due to its biodegradability and clean burning. She opted for wooden wicks that create a crackling sound and seasonal scents to create a warming ambiance. Lauer’s finishing touch is a festive topping that relates to the scent of the candle.

As Lauer threw herself into her project, Groznik said it was like Lauer “fired out of a cannon.”

“She just ran with this idea, and it was super inspiring to see,” Groznik said. “Instead of wishing someone would make this product, she just figured out how to do it.”

After coming up with her product, Lauer had to figure out a price point. Lauer said she wanted her candles to be affordable for other college students like herself.

“I realized that I could be selling candles for much more, especially with all of the other candle people in the industry and considering luxury candles that burn for 60 hours or more,” Lauer said. “I kept thinking that just because they’re overcharging, and that’s the current market, doesn't mean that’s what I need to do.”

Considering all factors, Lauer decided each candle would be priced at $25.

Since her entrepreneurship class, Clove and Sprig has taken off.

“It has gotten to the point where there’s so many different avenues this could go down,” Lauer said.

Clove and Sprig features seasonal lines consisting of six to eight candles. Lauer sells her candles on her website and in five retail stores, including Belle Mercantile, My Cafe Buzz, The Garden in Centre Hall, Rumors Hair Salon and Tait Farm Foods.

While her main focus has been creating and selling candles, Lauer has explored new opportunities, such as candle-pouring workshops — where her customers can join in on the candle-making experience.

“[For] every opportunity, even if it isn’t in my plans, I’m going to say ‘yes,’” Lauer said. “That’s how my business has grown since the project.”

Lauer made a big leap when deciding to apply to the Invent Penn State Summer Founders Program. After being accepted, Lauer was given a $15,000 grant to work on her business at Happy Valley Launchbox for the summer.

Elizabeth Hay, the Jack White family director of Happy Valley Launchbox, said Lauer’s passion and effort set her up for great success.

“She came in already with some sales, and we really spoke with her about how she can turn the machine on and generate more sales to grow her business,” Hay said.

Lauer’s main focus for the summer was on manufacturing and customer interaction. Hay explained that Pugh Street Shutdown was one way for Lauer to connect with customers in person.

“People sell online now, and you don’t really get to interact with your client,” Hay said. “We really pushed her to get out in front of people and talk with them and get their feedback.”

Additionally, Lauer had the chance to represent Clove and Sprig at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts over the summer.

With more opportunity to come, Lauer expressed great interest in continuing along her small-business journey.

“The future is very much unwritten for me, but after graduation, I could see myself having a brick-and-mortar store, maybe incorporating some other small businesses,” Lauer said. “At the end of the day, I like that I work for myself and create something I am proud of.”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE