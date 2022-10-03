Penn State student Ezekiel Winitsky has recently been nominated as a finalist in this year’s Institute for the International Education of Students Study Abroad Film Festival for his mystical realism film “Coming to Berlin.”

After college, Winitsky (senior-film production) said he hopes to work in screenwriting. In fact, he said the first thing he did when studying abroad in Berlin through IES Abroad was write the script for this film.

“They announced while I was there that IES does a study abroad film festival,” Winitsky said. “So I figured, ‘Hey, why not?’”

According to Amy McMillan, senior associate vice president of marketing at IES Abroad, the organization has been holding the film festival for almost nine years now.

McMillan said the company sends U.S. and international college students to study abroad at locations around the world.

Around nine years ago, the team at IES realized that the “most authentic way” to show what study abroad is about was “from the students themselves,” McMillan said.

“We could say till we are blue in the face that, ‘This is amazing, you should do this thing, here's how it works,’ but that will never be as powerful as the student telling the story of how they experience study abroad and all the beautiful and difficult things that come with it,” McMillan said. “That’s how the idea to have a film festival was born.”

Today, according to McMillan, IES has had over 500 films submitted and about 1.5 million views on its YouTube channel.

Furthermore, McMillan said the money raised through the film festival ticket sales goes toward need-based scholarships to help students have access to study abroad opportunities.

The theme for the film festival this year, according to the IES website, is to tell “a compelling story that captures the spirit of study abroad.”

“It’s really whatever comes out of students’ minds, which is amazing,” McMillan said.

Winitsky said his film came to be because of the conflicting thoughts he had about living in Germany last summer.

“My grandfather is a survivor of the Holocaust, so that has always been a big part of my life and a big part of my identity,” Winitsky said. “So, having that connection and then going to Germany was kind of a complicated experience.”

Winitsky said he asked himself a number of questions during his study abroad trip, such as, “Should I not have been there? Should I have been there with forgiveness or about holding grudges?”

When he wrote the script for those first few days of being in Germany, Winitsky said he was trying to shed light on those kinds of conversations he was having with himself.

“My inspiration was trying to almost process all these things that I was feeling,” Winitsky said.

Winitsky said the thoughts he was having were very complicated because they were with himself, so he thought that, in his film, he would make them two separate people with two separate opinions.

Another feature is how he incorporated ideas from German art and film in his own film. One of the reasons why Winitsky wanted to study abroad in Germany was because many of his favorite artists are German.

“I wanted to immerse myself into that art and learn all about German art and film,” Winitsky said.

For example, Winitsky cited author Franz Kafka, who personified mental health in many of his famous pieces. Winitsky said he tried to “mimic some of those artists.”

According to Winitsky, some of the pictures in the film are of his family and some of the pictures are of other Jewish families “during or before the Holocaust in Europe.”

“That was something really inspired by my mom. She is a painter, and she was painting in a paint festival at the same time I was making this film,” Winitsky said. “Her painting involved one specific image of my grandfather’s family before the war.”

For those who watch the film, they will notice that some of the faces are scratched out of the pictures. Winitsky said he did this to show how much was lost from those families.

“The film isn't about being haunted,” Winitsky said. “But I wanted to use the photos, like my mom used her painting, to show how the past is always following us and always popping up in our everyday lives in uncontrollable and unclear ways.”

After writing, storyboarding, filming and editing all on his own, Winitsky had finally completed his film, and with the encouragement of his parents, he submitted it into the festival, not expecting anything to come of it.

“The activity of making it was kind of more part of my process of dealing with some stuff,” Winitsky said. “So I didn't expect anything, and I really didn't expect it to be a finalist.”

According to McMillan, in order for a film to be a finalist, the marketing team first watches every film submitted and categorizes them. Then, the films are sent to a jury composed of people who work in film production, as well as last year’s winner.

McMillan said the jury judges whether the film captures the essence of study abroad, production quality, originality and entertainment value. After the jury selects three to four finalists, it is up to the public to vote.

“What’s powerful about the film festival is that there are many voices deciding who wins,” McMillan said. “That part is really fun, too, because you just don’t know how it’s gonna go.”

According to the website, the grand winner prize is $1,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Chicago to screen the film. The finalist prizes are $500 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Chicago to screen the film.

One jury member, Lee L’Hote, is the IES Abroad associate vice president for academic programs and a film studies professor.

“This film captures well the spirit of those whose study abroad experiences overlap with their heritage and family roots,” L’Hote said after watching the film. “Zeke is a creative editor and storyteller who masterfully weaves two versions of himself.”

Barbara Finke, the director of the Berlin Center for IES Abroad, said the IES Abroad Berlin Center is “very excited” that Zeke’s film is a finalist in this year’s Study Abroad Film Festival.

“Study abroad has many dimensions, and Zeke fully embraced his experience in Berlin,” Finke said. “That’s exactly what we hope students will do on our programs.”

To watch and vote for films, the link is on the IES Abroad website. Voting ends Oct. 5, and the winner will be announced on Oct. 12 in Chicago at the film festival, according to the IES Abroad website.

One new aspect of this year’s film festival is that all of IES’ partners, including Penn State, and staff around the world are invited to Chicago.

Winitsky is also working on a film for his senior capstone called “Astroweb Total.” This film is expected to be released in May.

Winitsky said he hopes this film “makes people think” and “question beliefs that they already had.”

“But, I want people to come to their own conclusions about it because it can be really personal that way,” Winitsky said. “So I don't want to tell people what to feel.”

