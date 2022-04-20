After not being held in person since 2019, the Penn State Student Film Organization will hold its annual Blue and White Film Festival at 7 p.m. on April 20 at The State Theatre.

There will be 10 films showcased this year, each produced, written and filmed by Penn State students. There will be a Q&A session during the intermission and after all 10 films are screened.

The festival will feature the following 10 short films:

“Clouds”

“Sound Asleep”

“Third Roommate: A Ghost Story”

“Brave New Hand”

“Death of a Rockstar”

“The Treachery of Scripts Written by Al”

“The Adventures of The Iron Whaler and The Modern Mollusk”

“The Bed We Lay On”

“Dysphoric”

“One Man Job”

These three films won the competition for best screenplay:

“Retouching Saviors”

“The 400”

“Rever”

Tickets are free for Penn State students and will be $6 for everyone else with an additional ticketing fee.

Lex Forge wrote and directed “Sound Asleep” and wrote and co-directed “One Man Job,” both of which will be screened during the festival.

Forge (senior-film production) said his favorite part in preparing for the festival was building “relationships with the collaborators and the people [he] got to meet.”

He noted that cast members from “One Man Job” are still some of his “best friends.”

President of the Student Film Organization Jessica Cook said she has been planning this event since the fall semester with her fellow officers.

“I am excited to be back in person with everyone at The State Theatre,” Cook (senior-film production) said. “I’m ready for everyone to have a good time and see wonderful films.”

“Retouching Saviors” scriptwriter Stephen Pepper expressed how it brings him joy to have “people appreciate the story he created.”

“It was nice to see my hard work pay off and to see that other people acknowledge my dedication,” Pepper (senior-film production) said.

Editor’s Note: Jessica Cook is a former multimedia editor for The Daily Collegian.