On Oct. 14, Penn State student Ezekiel Winitsky won the IES Study Abroad Film Festival.

The event was held at Venue SIX10 in Chicago, according to Abby Baric, the director of communications and outreach at IES Abroad.

Winitsky (senior-film production), along with three other contestants, were nominated by the IES jury, which includes people within film production as well as the previous year’s winner. After the finalists are chosen, the vote opens up to the public.

“The event was so cool. It was really nice and official,” Winitsky said. “They flew me over there and put me in a really nice hotel.”

But before all of this, the films reach the jury and they go through IES’s marketing team — including multimedia marketing manager Kiah Zellner-Smith.

Zellner-Smith said she works on the film festival all year round and gives out advice to the participants throughout the filming process. Later in the process, she helps the nominees like Winitsky get to Chicago and also works in the tech room the day of the festival.

“We have a big team of volunteers who help us [in the festival and supporting the nominees], so there’s lots of hands once we get closer to the date,” Zellner-Smith said.

Patrick Jager is the media executive at IES Abroad and has been a jury member for several years.

“I was very honored. This year they asked if I would host the event,” Jager said.

As a juror who voted on the semifinalists, Jager said he “really enjoyed the breadth of types of films… some were very cinematic and others had tremendous story [to them].”

Jager said he believes Winitsky’s film falls more on the latter, as he said it was a “powerful, eye-opening glimpse into history and family.”

Zellner-Smith said that along with Winitsky’s film, one of the nominated films was fully silent, another was an exploration of queer identities, and the other was about mental health abroad.

“The venue was great. They had posters for our movies and press,” Winitsky said. “I think I was a little bit nervous. I was also really excited to have been nominated.”

According to Jager, he welcomed over 250 guests then proceeded to talk about studying abroad, recognized people in the audience, showed a video of those who have received scholarships to study abroad in the past and discussed the history of the film festival.

Afterward, four films from four other years were screened, followed by the four nominated films for the 2022 festival.

Since the past winner was not able to make it to the film festival because of a prior commitment, he had created a video that was presented to the guests. Finally, Jager announced Winitsky as this year's winner.

“I immediately thought I wanted to shake the other finalists’ hands because their films were so great,” Winitsky said. “And as I was walking up, I was like, ‘What am I going to say in this speech?’”

Fortunately, Winitsky said, the nominees were told to prepare something, so he had an outline of his statement, including who he wanted to thank.

“The first thing I said in my speech was, ‘Anytime I win anything, the first person I’m going to thank is my mom,’” Winitsky said.

According to Winitsky, the experience was a great opportunity for him to talk with other filmmakers from around the world, and the event was a “great experience.”

Jager said he knew for sure Winitsky would be in the top two, and he said he was “pleasantly happy and encouraged” that he won.

“It’s rare if I watch films more than once, but I watched his film multiple times,” Jager said.

What stood out about Winitsky’s film, according to Zellner-Smith, was the importance of lineage, history and family, and how that intersects with study abroad experiences.

“I felt so extremely happy for him [when he won],” Zellner-Smith said.

Winitsky said this entire experience “inspired [him] to not sell [himself] short in terms of professionalism.”

He said he wants to thank everyone who supported and helped him throughout this process and got him to where he is today. Winitsky said he’s applying what he learned from his experience to his next project, “Astroweb Total,” which he started filming Oct. 22.

Winitsky said he encourages everyone to make a project “even if it seems weird or different and you don’t think people are going to get it.”

RELATED