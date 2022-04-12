Clothes come and go within students’ closets as they shop the latest fashion trends. While some may discard or donate clothing, Penn State student Keely Reese gives “a whole new life” to clothes and other items through upcycling.

“I originally started selling secondhand clothing with basic transformations like painting, cutting and gluing items together,” Reese (sophomore-public relations) said.

Reese began her upcycling Instagram to sell clothes in support of her high school’s Mini-THON.

“I was just trying to take a whack at it because I had a couple items that I wanted to sell in order to raise money,” Reese said.

After receiving a sewing machine as a birthday gift from her family, Reese’s upcycling business took off. She “gained a lot of momentum” as she started to make “one-of-a-kind clothing” with fabrics handed down from her friends and family.

“A lot of accounts usually have one vibe of clothing they sell, whether it’s just streetwear, quilts or reselling brand clothing,” Reese said. “With my brand, I definitely try to do a mixture of everything.”

Reese features shirts, pants, jackets, shoes, bags and other accessories on her Instagram and website that she created during the fall semester.

“I was in a class last fall where I had to develop my own [electronic commerce] website, so I used my business for my website,” Reese said. “The professor helped me get it up and running where I can expand my business.”

Through Penn State organizations, Reese has been able to spread the word about her work and products.

“I was in a green eco-friendly club, and it was nice to see people really interested in my stuff and sharing it with others,” Reese said. “I’ve also shared my passion with my THON committee where the captains shared my business with their friends.”

Reese said she has seen “huge uptakes in sales” in the State College area. Her followers and customers consist of people from State College and her hometown.

Maggie Williams, a Penn State student from Reese’s hometown, promotes Reese’s Instagram because she said she “loves to see all the stuff she makes.”

“Not only has she grown and increased her brand so much but she’s doing it all because she loves it and truly cares about the environment,” Williams (freshman-communications) said. “I love buying upcycled clothes, and I encourage others to check out Keely’s stuff.”

Reese has dabbled with live bidding and in-person events to expand her brand. For her first live bidding event, Reese partnered with The TimTim Brand.

“Live bids are a very common thing in the rework community,” Reese said. “I have been really focused on growing my page before doing live online events.”

Additionally, Reese plans on doing more pop-up shops after her first in-person shopping event at Vibe Coffee Co. was “very successful.”

“Vibe Coffee was so welcoming and happy to have me,” Reese said. “I wasn’t expecting it to do as well as it did, so it was very awesome.”

During the event, Hannah Doyle brewed coffee as customers gathered around Reese’s rack of upcycled clothing.

“People love to shop and drink coffee, so it definitely brought a lot of people in,” Doyle (sophomore-political science and criminology) said. “The manager is very open to hosting events and other fundraisers in the coffee shop.”

Doyle said she was interested in looking at Reese’s clothes and other items displayed in the shop, but by the time her shift was over, “she had sold a lot of the clothes she brought.”

As Reese’s brand continues to expand and blossom, Reese said she’s looking at incorporating the idea that sustainability can be easy for others to do on their own.

“The possibility of what this could be is so amazing,” Reese said. “I hope other people learn about upcycling from my stuff and want to get involved.”

