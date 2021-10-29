From his sixth floor window in Beaver Hall, Alex Berger crafted 20 brief storylines in the form of TikToks that would amass his account over 58,200 followers and 1,600,000 views over the course of the fall semester.

His account @randompeopleofpsu became somewhat of a phenomenon around campus, spawning similar accounts at other universities and turning heads toward his hall as students walked across McKean Road between South and Pollock Residence Halls.

Berger (freshman-political science) said he had the idea, created his new account and posted his first video on Sept. 2. It features two characters, Ricky and Jonathan, who walk along the sidewalk discussing how to enter a Penn State fraternity.

“I kind of just posted it, then out of nowhere, it just went absolutely nuts,” Berger said.

After the success of his first post, which has been viewed nearly 200,000 times, Berger continued with his simple but effective strategy — find someone walking by, film them acting natural, craft a funny background story for them, throw “Jail” by Kanye West in the background and call it a day.

Though Berger said the captions can be somewhat “raunchy,” he also said he didn’t wish to offend anyone with the account’s humor. He said he tried to mix up his targets and vary the stories he told.

As the account began to grow, more students took notice of the location and began to analyze the area to find Berger’s position in Pollock Halls.

One comment, from a TikTok user @spero.tucker on day nine, read, “Alright he’s near Redifer, and he’s got that angle on the building, someone do the math sh-- to figure out how high up he is.”

Berger said he noticed people filming up at him from McKean trying to catch him as they walked by, calling it “hilarious.”

His own roommate, Alan Austria-Garcia, said he would occasionally check from the sidewalk to make sure he was not being filmed. Austria-Garcia (freshman-kinesiology) also said Berger would frequently look up to ensure he was not filming in turn.

“I’m kind of paranoid myself because whenever I walk back to my dorm, I always look at my window to see if he’s recording me,” Austria-Garcia said.

On day 12, Aidan Meyer scrolled through his “For You Page” on TikTok after leaving coronavirus isolation early in the semester, only to find himself featured in a video that currently holds nearly 70,000 views. He was pushing a moving cart to move his materials back to his dorm.

“I did a double take, I was like, ‘I’m wearing that right now,’’’ Meyer (sophomore-computer science) said.

Berger named Meyer ‘Timmy,’ a character who is sneaking away from his dorm after his roommate’s strange experience with a dog. He said he found the video funny and sent it around to friends.

He also immediately commented “YO DAS ME,” to which Berger responded, “You’ve made it lad.”

Even his roommate, the butt of the joke, found the TikTok entertaining, Meyer said.

“I think it’s a fun account, and I was honestly happy to be on it,” he said.

Though primarily a project of Berger’s, Austria-Garcia would occasionally help come up with names or aid in captioning some of the account’s posts. Though, according to Berger, nearly all 20 days were not planned prior to filming.

“It honestly was like straight from the dome,” Berger said. “There wasn’t a lot of planning.”

After several days, Berger said filming the TikToks became somewhat of a morning routine for him. But as time went on, he said recording and captioning a video did become somewhat of “a chore.”

The growth of the account was rapid, though Berger did not reveal his face in any videos.

He said he heard people talking about the account in front of him, unaware he was the owner. Manager of the men’s soccer team at Penn State, Berger said he even heard players saying they enjoyed the content in the locker rooms.

The videos became popular in other areas as well. Austria-Garcia said he has friends in New York and Virginia who had come across @randompeopleofpsu. The account also began a trend at Penn State and other universities.

Similar accounts have appeared at Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Pitt and others.

As of late, the background music for the account has disappeared, rendering most of them silent. Berger said he is unsure why this is, though a copy strike from Kanye West himself is not out of the question.

An unfortunate side effect of the account, Berger said, is his over absorption of West’s “Jail.”

“That song is ruined for me forever,” he said. “I can’t listen to it.”

He last put up a video on Sept. 27, leading some to fall away from the account. Berger said he didn’t want @randompeopleofpsu to jump the shark, leaving it at its current status for just over a month.

A future comeback, he said, is not out of the question.

“I think it was good where it was at. It was time to settle down where we were right now,” he said. “And I look forward to maybe continuing it in the future.”

