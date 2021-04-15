Six Penn State student bands gave it their all — shredding guitar and singing from the soul — to earn a spot at quickly approaching annual Movin’ On music festival.

Movin’ On’s “Battle,” which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus, was prerecorded from Eisenhower Auditorium and presented to the public over Zoom Thursday evening.

To kick off the event, Joey Valence showcased his original electronic music from behind his DJ set and laptop.

Filled with beat drops, jumping and hyping up the virtual audience, Valence delivered a high-energy performance.

“I just love to inspire people to be so genuine with themselves,” Valence said after his set. “That's really what all my music is about.”

With a dramatic change in genre, indie pop band The Former Cult took the stage with guitars and a drum kit.

The band of three played three original upbeat songs, each with the instrumentals shining through.

Elizabeth Ochoa, a Zoom attendee, commented, “Currently head banging” in the chat during The Former Cult’s performance.

Staying within the realm of indie music, FlooringCo. brought its relaxed rock sound to the competition with two original songs: “Montana Air” and “Vacancy.”

The band thanked Movin’ On for the opportunity to perform at Eisenhower and revealed its latest single, “Mt. Sentinel.”

Introduced as a group whose crowd once almost caved in the floor, Queen Blue took the stage to deliver the same energy they brought to that fateful house party.

With the vocals and a bass solo, the band showcased its psychedelic pop rock vibes to the audience.

“We're glad that it could happen this year, even though it's online,” a member of the band said. “It was really exciting to play live again because we haven't been able to for a year.”

Willard, the indie rock duo that Paulina Rodriguez of Movin’ On said originated in the Willard Building on campus, began its set with two slower songs.

Elisabeth Ochoa commented, “Makes me want to lay on a hammock on the beach” during the band’s performance.

Following the relaxed sound of its first two songs, the duo then picked up the beat for its third and final song.

To conclude the battle, pop rock band Canary delivered its original jams on the stage.

As the only band with a female lead vocalist, its set brought a different sound to the competition.

The band expressed its excitement and gratitude to compete with the other bands in the battle.

Voting for the winner of the battle is now open to the public until Sunday afternoon. The recorded performances and voting form can be accessed on Movin’ On’s Instagram page.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT