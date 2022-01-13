With the return of students for the spring semester comes several art-related events for the Penn State community to partake in during the first two weeks of classes.

SPA Day — The Student Programming Association at Penn State, HUB-Robeson Center

SPA’s annual HUB takeover will begin at 11 a.m. Friday with various arts and crafts activities in the first floor lobby of the center.

Until 3 p.m., the HUB Main Lounge Tables will offer a "pot your own lucky bamboo" event, Do-It-Yourself herbarium kits, stuff your own stuffed animals, and a photo booth.

Customer Appreciation Days — The Gallery Shop, Lemont, Pennsylvania

The Atrium of the Gallery Shop will be packed with artwork from local Centre County artists through Jan. 29. All featured work has been placed under discounted prices as a way to “say ‘thank you’ to our loyal customers,” according to the shop’s website.

'A Way Through: Abstract Art of the 1940s' — Palmer Museum of Art

The Palmer Museum of Art will reveal its latest exhibit on Jan. 15, highlighting historical works from prominent American abstract artists. With a collection featuring art from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, this exhibit will be open to the general public in the museum’s first floor special exhibitions gallery.

The exhibit will be on display through May 15.

Spring Auditions — No Refund Theatre, Willard Building

NRT will host its second round of auditions for the spring semester at 6 p.m. Jan. 16-18 in 262 Willard. Following the first round of auditions for the spring in December, NRT will now seek to cast the remainder of its spring shows after round two.

All students are welcome to audition — with a 60-second, self-prepared monologue as the only required material.

“Mindful Making Rememberlutions Boxes” — Penn State Student Affairs, Intramural Building

Student Affairs will host an arts and crafts event for students at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the IM Building. The hour-long event will give students the opportunity to create “rememberlutions” boxes to help encapsulate “moments and events you want to remember from the year.”

'Printmaking in the Age of Dürer' — Palmer Museum of Art

Opening Jan. 18, this exhibit from the Palmer Museum will celebrate the work of a German Renaissance artist acclaimed for his expertise in printmaking.

Born in 1471, Albrecht Dürer became widely known for his intricate engravings and woodcuts, some of which will be placed on display along with works by Dürer’s contemporaries in the museum’s second floor Special Exhibitions Gallery.

Several of Dürer’s most prominent works will be on display through May 8.

