With classes in full swing, the Penn State community can partake in several art-related events this week.

Sculpt Your Art Out

Local artist Donald Gillespie is currently hosting sculpting classes through April 5 for teens and adults with mental or physical disabilities. Classes will include clay, wire and paper sculpting and will “allow artists to express how they see things visually while facilitating a relaxing activity.”

The classes run from 4:30-6 p.m. every Tuesday at SKILLS ATS on 2437 Commercial Blvd. and cost $120.

Those wishing to register can call 814-482-0332 or email Jordan_neidig@yahoo.com

Penn State Centre Stage presents “Nostalgia Night”

Following its opening night on Feb. 10, Centre Stage’s “Nostalgia Night” will continue to run through Feb. 19.

After a two-year delay, the new musical made its return in the Pavilion Theatre, where it will finish its run. Taking place in the ‘80s, the show follows a group of soon-to-be high school graduates trapped in an underage nightclub.

Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. and matinees start at 2 p.m. — tickets are available here, with discounts available for Penn State students.

These Poets Write

The Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will host a slam poetry workshop at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the HUB-Robeson Center 008 lounge.

Hosted by Gabriel Pulido, a third-year graduate student, the workshop will explore the history of slam poetry and offer participants the chance to practice their writing skills.

Pre-registration for the event is not required, and food will be available.

Opulence: Drag Ambassadors presents “Heart 2 Break”

Opulence will hold a heartbreak and Valentine’s Day themed drag show at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at 3 Dots Downtown. Doors will open at 8:00 p.m., and a $5 cash-only entrance fee will be required.

Those attending are required to wear masks inside.

Landscapes in Chalk Pastel

The Art Alliance of Central Pennsylvania will host a pop-up virtual course on the basics of chalk pastels from 7-9 p.m. on Friday via Zoom.

Artist Nicole Packard will lead the classes, with a fee of $15 required beforehand. Registration for the event can be found here.

Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra

The Center for the Performing Arts will host a free virtual concert featuring Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra at noon on Feb. 21. The event will be available to stream until noon on Feb. 25.

Following the virtual viewing of its live concert in New Orleans in November 2020, CPA will welcome back the group with a show featuring mainly original music that celebrates “the resilient and triumphant nature of Americans in the Deep South.”

Registration can be found here.

