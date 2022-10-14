Since making its comeback on Aug. 30, the fall lineup of drinks offered at Starbucks has drawn a large crowd at Penn State.

Lines for the cafe locations on campus have been out the door as people clamor for the chance to sip on a fall classic.

The pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin cream cold brew returned to the menu this year, as well as previously discontinued offerings, such as the apple crisp oatmilk macchiato.

Upon their return, the baristas at on-campus locations talked about the rush these drinks brought on.

According to the baristas at the Pattee and Paterno Library Starbucks, this season has proved to be hectic.

Emiliana Arriaga discussed the difference the return of the fall menu brings to the library site.

Arriaga (senior-industrial engineering), who joined the Pattee and Paterno team in August 2021, said the majority of orders lately contain “some form of pumpkin.”

“As soon as the fall hits, pumpkin is just in every single drink,” Arriaga said.

Manager Marlene Karaky also expressed the spike in customers due to the fall staple’s comeback.

“There is just such a huge influx [coming] in when it is pumpkin season,” Karaky said.

Arriaga and Karaky have worked together since they started working at Starbucks.

They shared the same opinion on what customers’ favorite have been this year — an iced chai tea latte with pumpkin cream cold foam.

“If you’re at the register for an hour, that is 50% of your orders,” Arriaga said.

Over at the HUB-Robeson Center location, the same can be said regarding customers’ top picks in drinks, according to baristas.

Dev Sarvaiyya said many customers at this location also choose an iced chai tea latte with an added topping of pumpkin cream cold foam.

According to Sarvaiyya (freshman-aerospace engineering), pumpkin is the main flavor drawing students in at the moment.

“Everything related to pumpkin, people order it,” Sarvaiyya said. “It’s the seasonal default, people want the fall flavors.”

All three Starbucks employees gave drink recommendations for customers and provided their own favorite beverages.

One tip, in particular, is that Starbucks has the ability to put almost anything into its cold foams.

“[For] every single cold foam, you can put just whatever syrup you want,” Arriaga said, after Karaky mentioned that her drink of choice is a blonde vanilla latte with sugar cookie cold foam.

Arriaga recommended trying a “churro Frappuccino.”

This can be ordered by simply asking for a vanilla bean créme Frappuccino and adding in cinnamon dolce syrup and cinnamon powder.

Sarvaiyya said his favorite menu item is an iced white chocolate mocha with a pump of hazelnut syrup and one shot of espresso.

Karaky also recommended the “medicine ball,” a “secret menu” item consisting of a blend of Jade Citrus Mint tea and Peach Tranquility tea.

Lastly, she recommends trying an iced macchiato with sweet cream cold foam and a caramel drizzle.

The baristas agreed that customers should not worry about the difficulty of an order, as specialty drinks are “fun” to make.

“When something fun comes [in], when we see the long stickers, everybody’s like, ‘Aww, I want to make that one,’” Arriaga said.

Karaky also said her staff loves to get creative with drinks.

“If people ask for special drinks,” Karaky said, “we love to make them.”

