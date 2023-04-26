Some Penn State students may have seen people dressed in “Star Wars” gear marching throughout campus on Tuesday in celebration of the upcoming “May the Fourth.”

But these outfits — some with meticulous details and original work — weren’t just costumes, but rather the Penn State Star Wars Club’s semester tradition of a “Star Wars” costume parade.

“We always plan [the parade] out and advertise it,” Tyler Dickerson, the club’s treasurer, said. “It’s always awesome seeing people with their lightsabers and different costumes out.”

Dickerson (senior-mechanical engineering) said every parade, he wears his own Boba Fett armor he created with 3D printing, and he “always [loves] the chance to show [it] off.”

Though he didn’t create the armor in Star Wars Club, Dickerson said making it was his “whole summer project,” and there are plenty of members willing to help new cosplayers create and build their own costumes.

Noah Sachs, the president (also known as Supreme Chancellor) of the club, said Dickerson has even “helped a few people in [the] club get into cosplay.”

According to Sachs (senior-finance), one member of the club created an “Inquisitors” costume with Dickerson’s help.

While Sachs isn’t working on any costumes now, he did say he would “definitely be interested” in creating one — especially after he graduates and “[has] more time.”

“I’ve looked into making foam blasters,” Sachs said. “It seems like a nice way to just get started and get used to building something.”

Jack Pauli, vice president of the club, was originally at the Penn State Berks campus for his freshman and sophomore year. He said when he came to University Park as a junior, he was “looking for a club to join since they didn’t have any ‘Star Wars’ … clubs to join at Berks.”

Pauli (senior-supply chain management) said he joined Star Wars Club after seeing an advertisement for it in a hallway. Today, he serves as the club’s vice chair of the senate.

In addition to weekly meetings, the club hosts many events that take place on and off campus. Pauli said he often provides transportation for club members who may need assistance getting to these events off campus — including club dinners, bowling and laser tag.

When the club heads downtown to play laser tag, Sachs said the group is able to “put on ‘Star Wars’ music while [they] play,” which is “really cool.”

Even when the club isn’t doing “Star Wars”-themed events, Sachs said they plan “fun things as a group to connect and meet new people.”

At the time, Sachs said there were plans for the club members to go to the Berkey Creamery in the coming week, followed by a Nerf blaster battle.

Dickerson noted the club gets “people from all over” in terms of majors, and “Star Wars” has become a “way to forget about everything going on with [his] major, all the work [he has] due,” and the club has become a way to “celebrate a franchise” he loves.

Similarly, Sachs said Star Wars Club is a “ very low-commitment club” that invites students to join “whenever [they’re] interested in the activity” and to “bring [their] friends, even if they aren’t the biggest ‘Star Wars’ fans in the world.”

“Generally, we see members who know more about ‘Star Wars,’” Pauli said. “But we are more than willing to have people who only know the movies or maybe a few characters.”

Along with the end-of-semester parade, the club also hosts weekly watch parties of any new episode of a “Star Wars” show that may have aired that week, followed by a discussion of the episode.

These watch parties happen on Wednesdays, and Dickerson said they’re a “good way for people who don’t have access to Disney+ to be able to stay up to date” with any of the related shows that come out.

With all of the activities the club boasts, Sachs made it clear the club’s “mission is to create an environment at Penn State for all students to connect and share their love for ‘Star Wars.’”

