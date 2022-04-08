The Penn State Student Programming Association, in conjunction with Penn State Opulence, will host a free drag show in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall at 8 p.m. on Monday.

The event will feature drag queens Ginger Minj and Peppermint as hosts, according to a SPA release.

Ginger Minj is most known for her drag show performances as a finalist on both "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 7 and "All Stars" season 6, the release said. She has also experienced success in the music industry with her album "Gummy Bear" hitting No. 2 on the iTunes Comedy Album Chart.

Peppermint is well-known for her performance as a runner-up on season 9 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race," according to the release. She made history as the first openly transgender contestant on the show, and she was the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway.

