The Penn State Student Programming Association Special Events Committee will host social media influencer Brittany Broski for a Q&A at 8 p.m. on April 20.

The virtual event is free and will also be played on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn. Those interested in attending in person are required to follow pandemic precautions of social distancing and mask wearing.

SPA is working with WPSU to provide the virtual Q&A. Those interested in the event can sign up here, as well as send any questions they might have.

According to SPA, Broski garnered fame following her 2019 “kombucha girl” video, and now has amassed over six million followers on TikTok and over 900,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Broski was named Paper Magazine’s TikToker of the Year, and received a nomination in Comedy at the 2020 Streamy Awards. She has also done work with MTV, Comedy Central and was involved in a Super Bowl commercial.

