The Penn State Student Programming Association Concerts Committee will host pop musician Charli XCX for a virtual concert at 8 p.m. on April 23.

The concert is free to attend, and those interested can sign up using this Google Form. A link for the performance — which SPA is collaborating with WPSU to provide — will be available to those who complete the sign up form.

Charli began her career in 2008 and has seen critical acclaim since. She can be heard featured on tracks such as “I Love It” by Icona Pop and “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea.

With two Grammy nominations under her belt, Charli has also been nominated for the BRIT British Female Artist and has also won two Billboard Music Awards and a YouTube Music Award.

Sign-ups for the performance can also be found on SPA’s social media.

