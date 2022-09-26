The Penn State Student Programming Association will host Ashe for a “concert and conversation” style lecture at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall.

According to SPA, Ashe is a singer and songwriter based out of Los Angeles who began performing and writing her first songs at the age of 10. The lecture is in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

After signing a record deal with Mom + Pop Music, she released a “smash hit” in 2019, according to a SPA release, which was “Moral of the Story”.

The song became TikTok famous, and a different version of her song featuring Niall Horan became popular as well, according to the release. Between both versions, Ashe reached 760 million streams.

It also received many other accolades — including Top 10 honors on the Alternative Charts, Top 20 at Hot AC and #21 at Pop, according to the release.

According to SPA, Ashe can use her “extra courage and confidence” to tell important and vulnerable stories for those that "may not have the chance to."

SPA, a student organization on campus, prides themselves on providing the student body with programming resources and assistance to “enhance a student’s overall co-curricular experience,” according to its website.

