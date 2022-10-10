Penn State's Student Programming Association announced Monday it will host a “Rally and Roar” event at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.

In collaboration with Penn State Homecoming and the State College Spikes, the event will include live performances, food, fireworks, music and softball.

The event will be free to students and community members, with the first 333 students receiving free food vouchers for various food carts. In addition, attendees will be able to enjoy free Berkey Creamery ice cream while supplies last.

A faculty versus student softball game will take place at 6 p.m., with an exclusive Homecoming Court announcement during the game, according to the SPA release.

Following the game, there will be a performance by The Roof, a band of Penn State graduates formed in 2015. To top off the evening, SPA will light up the skies with a firework display over Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

