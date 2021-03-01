The Penn State Student Programming Association will host actor and comedian Pete Davidson for a virtual Q&A at 8 p.m. on March 9.

The event is free for Penn State students.

According to SPA, Davidson is one of “the most successful people of his generation.” He is known for being a “Saturday Night Live” cast member and recently starred in movies like “The King of Staten Island” and “Big Time Adolescence.

SPA is collaborating with WPSU to provide the event.

Students can register and and submit questions for Davidson here.

