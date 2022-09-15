The Penn State Student Programming Association will host Devon Still for a lecture at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. at Schwab Auditorium.

According to SPA, Penn State alumnus Still is a NFL football player and motivational speaker. He will discuss his daughter's battle with cancer to honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Still has played for several NFL teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals, and claimed many titles such as consensus All-American honors, according to a release. He received the Penn State Alumni Achievement Award in 2017 for most successful alumni under 30.

SPA, a student organization on campus, prides themselves on providing the student body with programming resources and assistance to “enhance a student’s overall co-curricular experience,” according to its website.

