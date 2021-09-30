The Penn State Student Programming Association Lectures Committee announced it will hold a free concert and conversation featuring musician and activist MILCK, also known as Connie Lim, at 7 p.m. Monday in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall.

After performing her original song “Quiet” at the 2017 Women’s March, MILCK's music quickly rose to fame. The song would later be declared Billboard’s No. 1 protest song of the year, according to a SPA release.

In 2020, MILCK released her sophomore EP, "Into Gold." The project highlights MILCK’s journey leaving her traditional relationship to find her true purpose, according to the release.

A survivor of domestic violence and sexual abuse, MILCK’s work includes stories of empowerment and self-love. MILCK uses her platform and artistic abilities to inspire others who have shared experiences, the release said.

MILCK’s work also has also been featured through a performance at the Kellogg Foundation’s National Day of Racial Healing, an essay on bravery published in Hungry Hearts and her public activism against the oppression of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander communities, according to the release.

The lecture is part of SPA’s annual partnership with the Penn State Gender Equity Center.

