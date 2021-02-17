The Penn State Student Programming Association will host a virtual Q&A and performance with Monet X Change at 8 p.m. on Feb. 24. The event is free for Penn State students.

According to SPA, Monet X Change is a "fan favorite" known for her performances on "RuPaul's Drag Race." She was Miss Congeniality in season 10 and then later won All Stars 4.

SPA is collaborating with Opulence, Penn State's drag ambassadors, for the event, which will also feature student performances.

To register for the event, click here.

