When the second half of spring semester begins, students can get back into the swing of things with a comedy show presented by Penn State’s Student Programming Association.

Comedian Mikey Day, known for his roles on "Saturday Night Live," will perform at 7 p.m. March 14 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall alongside stand-up comedian Alex English, who will open the show.

Students can RSVP for the event here.

