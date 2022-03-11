When the second half of spring semester begins, students can get back into the swing of things with a comedy show presented by Penn State’s Student Programming Association.
Comedian Mikey Day, known for his roles on "Saturday Night Live," will perform at 7 p.m. March 14 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall alongside stand-up comedian Alex English, who will open the show.
Students can RSVP for the event here.
