The Penn State Student Programming Association will host Kesha for a virtual concert at 8 p.m. Friday. The event is free for Penn State students.

According to SPA, Kesha is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter. She also released a cruelty-free makeup line, Kesha Rose Beauty.

SPA said in 2016 she won Billboard’s Women in Music’s Trailblazer Award and was one of Time Magazine’s most influential people in 2018.

Click here to register for the event.