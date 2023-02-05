Penn State’s Student Programming Association has announced that it will host Remi Wolf for a free concert at 8 p.m. Feb. 9 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall.
According to a SPA release, Wolf’s “genre-bending and boundary-pushing sound” has allowed her to work with co-producer Jared Soloman and receive cosigns from “large artists” including Cautious Clay and Dominic Fike.
Projects from Wolf’s discography include consecutive EP’s: "You’re a Dog," "I’m Allergic to Dogs" and her debut album, "Juno."
SPA is collaborating with Penn State’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity for this event.
