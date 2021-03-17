The Penn State Student Programming Association Lectures Committee will host former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck at 6 p.m. March 22.

The virtual lecture is free and students can register here.

The event is a collaboration with Hillel UP and Penn State Abington.

Peck, best known for his role as Josh Nichols on “Drake and Josh,” has amassed a career since his time at Nick.

After being nominated for a Kid’s Choice Award in 2008, Peck won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival for his role in Jonathan Levine’s film “The Wackness,” according to SPA.

SPA said Peck has been involved in films such as “Locating Silver Lake” and “Take the 10.” He also had a role in the Golden Globe nominated film “Danny Collins,” which featured Al Pacino, Annette Bening and Jennifer Garner.

Peck can be seen in the FOX TV series “Grandfathered,” where he plays John Stamos' son.

As an active social media user, Peck has garnered over 2.7 million followers on Twitter and over 10.5 million on Instagram.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT