Penn State's Student Programming Association announced Monday it will host Elizabeth Smart for its next free lecture at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall.

According to a SPA release, Smart was kidnapped at knifepoint on June 5, 2002. She returned home to her parents nine months later in 2003 and later published her New York Times best-seller "My Story" about her experience and how she overcome the trauma.

Later on, she established The Elizabeth Smart Foundation in 2011, and she has been advocating for abduction and sexual assault survivors through legislation, education and prevention via many outlets, the release said.

SPA said it will use online ticketing for this event. Penn State students will be given priority, but non-students may register if there is open space, according to the release.

Smart's lecture will contain information about the abduction and sexual assault, so SPA is advising those who are sensitive to the material to not attend the event.

