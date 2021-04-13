The Penn State Student Programming Association Lectures Committee will host Elaine Welteroth of CBS' “The Talk” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The virtual lecture — which is a collaboration with with Women in Business — is free, and students can register here.
According to SPA, Welteroth was previously the editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue.
Welteroth is also a New York Times best-selling author for her book “More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)."
MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT
The temperature is warming up, and the coronavirus pandemic is reaching a potential conclusi…