Penn State's Student Programming Association announced it will host Noel Miller for a free lecture at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall.

Miller is a comedian and YouTuber who has become successful through his podcast, rapping career and video series, "That's Cringe," with YouTuber Cody Ko.

Students interested in attending can reserve a free ticket online here.

