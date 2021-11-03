The Penn State Student Programming Association announced it will bring comedian, actor and writer Jimmy O. Yang to perform at 7 p.m. Thursday in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall.

Yang has appeared in a number of television shows including "2 Broke Girls” and "Silicon Valley," and he is currently working on Netflix's "Space Force" as a writer and actor. He was also in the cast of the movies "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Patriots Day."

The performance will be free to students, according to a SPA release. There is no pre-registration required.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

The State Theatre to bring band Lotus Land to State College The State Theatre in downtown State College announced it will host Lotus Land at 8 p.m. Nov. 20.