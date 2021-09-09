Penn State's Student Programming Association Lectures Committee will host the founder and creator of Humans of New York for a free lecture event at 7 p.m. Monday in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall.

Brandon Stanton, a New York City based influential speaker and photographer, gained millions of followers through his street portrait blog, Humans of New York, where he documents city inhabitants through photography and storytelling, according to SPA's release.

A New York Times bestseller, Stanton has released a collection of works that encapsulate his photo documenting process, the most recent of which was released in 2020, the release said.

The program will be the first SPA lectures event of the fall semester.

