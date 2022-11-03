The Penn State Student Programming Association will host Jennette McCurdy for a free moderated conversation and Q&A at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Schwab Auditorium.

McCurdy’s recently published memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” held the number one place on the New York Times bestseller list for eight weeks straight, according to a SPA release.

The novel is based on her one woman play of the same name, according to the release, which she wrote, directed and starred in.

In this “inspiring” book about her rise to fame as a child actress, according to the release, McCurdy dives into her personal experience with eating disorders, addiction and her strained relationship with her mother.

According to SPA, the film and television star was honored on this year’s TIME100 Next list. She is currently working on her debut fiction novel as well as the development of a self-written and self-directed feature film.

Lines open at 5:30 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m., according to SPA. Tickets are available for Penn State students at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 through OrgCentral.

