Penn State's Student Programming Association announced Thursday it will host Alexandra Cousteau and Leah Thomas for an Earth Day themed lecture at 7 p.m. on April 18 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall.

Cousteau is a senior advisor at OCEANA, a nonprofit organization that advocates for environmental issues pertaining to Earth's oceans, according to a SPA release.

Thomas is the founder of the Intersectional Environmentalist platform and the author of "The Intersectional Environmentalist: How to Dismantle Systems of Oppression to Protect People + Planet," the release said.

