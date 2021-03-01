The Penn State Student Programming Association L.E.A.D Team will host TikTok influencer Jeremy Scheck for a virtual cooking show and Q&A at 4 p.m. Thursday. The event is free for Penn State students.

According to SPA, viewers are encouraged to get potatoes, kosher salt and their choice of olive oil, avocado oil or goose fat to cook along with Scheck during the event.

Scheck, a junior studying Spanish and Italian at Cornell University, has seen a rise in popularity with his TikTok account, ScheckEats.

SPA said Scheck created the account in March 2020. ScheckEats has garnered over 2 million followers and over 64 million likes on his videos since.

Students can register for the event and submit questions for Scheck here.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State SPA to host Pete Davidson for virtual Q&A The Penn State Student Programming Association will host actor and comedian Pete Davidson fo…